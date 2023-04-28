The coincidence for Texas A&M’s Devon Achane on Friday night wasn’t lost on the speedy running back when he was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 21st pick of the third round (84th overall) in the 2023 NFL draft.

Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Dolphins, was the site of Achane’s standout moment with the Aggies when he was named the offensive MVP of the 2020 Orange Bowl in A&M’s 41-27 win over North Carolina. The freshman ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns, coming off the bench to replace inured Isaiah Spiller to put away the game for the Aggies.

Two years later, he was the first Aggie taken in the draft with a plane ticket booked back to the Sunshine State.

“When I played in Hard Rock Stadium for the first time, I was the Orange Bowl MVP,” Achane said. “So hopefully I can keep that going. I’m just happy and blessed that I’m going to be able to come out there to Miami. [Head coach Mike McDaniel] is a great coach, and I feel like with my ability, he’ll know what to do with it.”

Achane ran for 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught 65 passes for 554 yards and five more scores in three seasons at A&M.

He made a name for himself quickly in Aggieland due to his speed. As a freshman, he earned second-team All-America honors by placing l1th in the 100 meters at the NCAA Championships with a time of 10.22 seconds. He also placed 14th in the 200 in 20.73, which put him on the second-team All-America list for that event as well.

Achane now joins fellow speedsters in wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the latter of which Achane has known since playing AAU ball when they were young, he said. Both Waddle and Achane are from the Houston area.

When Achane met with McDaniel prior to the draft, the coach told him he wanted to have the fastest team on the field, Achane said.

“By adding me to that piece, I feel like that’s something that’s guaranteed,” Achane said.

Achane earned an 82.4 overall grade for the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s down from a 90.3 grade in 2021 and a 91.2 his freshman year. He forced 53 missed tackles last season according to PFF, and he had 36 carries of 15 or more yards in the last two seasons.

Achane was projected to be a third round pick by NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, a site that combines results from multiple mock draft websites across the internet. He was ranked 66th overall by the site.

PFF rated the Dolphin’s pick as “good,” noting the stockpile of speed in Miami’s cupboard.

During A&M’s Pro Day, Achane was drilled in route-running. The Dolphins told him they could possibly use him as a slot receiver or running back and also plan on using him in special teams.

As a kick returner at A&M, Achane averaged 30.7 yards per return with two touchdowns.

Achane becomes the 28th Aggie currently in the NFL.

“I was thankful to be able to achieve my dreams,” Achane said. “For me to have all my family and friends behind me, I was excited in the moment and I was just thankful that I was able to make my mom proud.”

Achane praised A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, saying he was happy to play under him for three years. He was also thankful to have the honor of being the first Aggie to be selected this year.

“I’m excited, and I’m rooting for my other two brothers that are Aggies as well,” Achane said.

A&M safety Antonio Johnson and cornerback Jaylon Jones are still available heading into the final day of the draft, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with the final four rounds on deck. Johnson is the best safety left unselected according to PFF and ESPN and is the second-best available overall player according to PFF. Jones is the sixth-best cornerback available according to PFF, and 16th-best on ESPN.