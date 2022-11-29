Texas A&M running back Devon Achane was named the Maxwell Award’s player of the week Tuesday. Achane ran for 215 yards on 38 carries, both career highs, and two touchdowns in the Aggies’ 38-23 victory over No. 6 LSU on Saturday. Achane also was named the Southeastern Conference player of the week.
Texas A&M RB Devon Achane named Maxwell Award player of week
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
