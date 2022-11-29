 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M RB Devon Achane named Maxwell Award player of week

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane was named the Maxwell Award’s player of the week Tuesday. Achane ran for 215 yards on 38 carries, both career highs, and two touchdowns in the Aggies’ 38-23 victory over No. 6 LSU on Saturday. Achane also was named the Southeastern Conference player of the week.

