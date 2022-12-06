Texas A&M RB Devon Achane declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M junior running back Devon Achane will declare for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced in a post on his Instagram account Tuesday.

“Thank you for everything, 12th Man,” he said in a statement at the end of a highlight video on the post. “I’m grateful for what you all have done for me. It’s a blessing to have been a part of this great university. I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

In three seasons in Aggieland, Achane ran for 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns on 369 carries for a 6.4 yard average. He also caught 65 passes for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

“It’s going to be a very hard decision,” Achane said after the LSU game. “I love the 12th Man and it’s just something I have to discuss with Coach [Jimbo] Fisher and my parents.”

After serving as a backup to Isaiah Spiller for his first two seasons, Achane was the Aggies' feature back in his final season and became the 14th Aggie to surpass the 1,000-yard mark. His career rushing total ranks 17th on the school's all-time rushing list.

Achane had his best game in his final one with the Aggies in a 38-23 win over No. 5 LSU. After missing the previous two games with a leg injury, Achane burst back onto the scene to rush for 215 yards on 38 carries and score two touchdowns.

“He’s a tremendous human being, a tremendous player and a tremendous leader and a tremendous competitor,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the LSU game. “He has nothing but heart and toughness about him in everything he does.”

In 2020, Achane was named the Orange Bowl MVP in A&M's 41-27 victory over North Carolina. He ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns filling in for an injured Spiller.

Achane also ran track for the Aggies, finishing 24th at the 2022 NCAA Championships in the 100 meters in 10.48 seconds. He was also a first-team All-American as a member of A&M's 4x100 relay team in 2021 that finished seventh at the NCAA Championships in 39.13.

He follows cornerback Jaylon Jones as the second Aggie to declare early for the NFL draft this season.