 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M RB Deondre Jackson to transfer
0 Comments

Texas A&M RB Deondre Jackson to transfer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M vs Louisiana - Lafayette

Texas A&M football helmets are lined-up on the field during the singing of the Aggie War Hymn on Saturday.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M redshirt sophomore running back Deondre Jackson announced his addition to the transfer portal Friday, according to a post on his Twitter account.

“I’m forever thankful for all the coaches, my teammates & the fans at Texas A&M!” Jackson’s post read. “But at this time I would like to announce I’m officially in the transfer portal.”

In two seasons in Aggieland Jackson appeared in five games, picking up 13 yard on three carries.

The three-star running back out of Stephenson High School (Stone Mountain, Ga.) is buried in a depth chart that contains junior Devon Achane, junior Earnest Crownover, sophomore Amari Daniels, sophomore LJ Johnson Jr., sophomore Darvon Hubbard, as well as athlete Ainias Smith. Four-star rusher Le’Veon Moss from Istrouma in Baton Rouge will also make his way to campus this year as a part of the 2022 class.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert