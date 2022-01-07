Texas A&M RB Deondre Jackson to transfer

Texas A&M redshirt sophomore running back Deondre Jackson announced his addition to the transfer portal Friday, according to a post on his Twitter account.

“I’m forever thankful for all the coaches, my teammates & the fans at Texas A&M!” Jackson’s post read. “But at this time I would like to announce I’m officially in the transfer portal.”

In two seasons in Aggieland Jackson appeared in five games, picking up 13 yard on three carries.

The three-star running back out of Stephenson High School (Stone Mountain, Ga.) is buried in a depth chart that contains junior Devon Achane, junior Earnest Crownover, sophomore Amari Daniels, sophomore LJ Johnson Jr., sophomore Darvon Hubbard, as well as athlete Ainias Smith. Four-star rusher Le’Veon Moss from Istrouma in Baton Rouge will also make his way to campus this year as a part of the 2022 class.

