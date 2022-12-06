Texas A&M RB Achane earns All-SEC honors, declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M junior Devon Achane was a first-team pick on the All-Southeastern Conference’s coaches’ football team at running back and all-purpose back on Tuesday, when he also declared for this spring’s NFL draft.

“Thank you for everything, 12th Man,” he said in a statement at the end of a highlight video on the post. “I’m grateful for what you all have done for me. It’s a blessing to have been a part of this great university. I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Achane rushed for 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns on 196 carries. He also had 36 receptions for 196 yards with three touchdowns and returned 11 kickoffs for 312 yards and a touchdown.

A&M junior nickelback Antonio Johnson and punter Nik Constantinou also made the All-SEC second team.

Johnson had a team-leading 68 tackles. Constantinou averaged 41.9 yards on 58 punts with 22 inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.