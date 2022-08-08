Texas A&M ranked 7th in the coaches' poll

Texas A&M was ranked seventh in the USA Today/American Football Coaches Association’s Preseason Top 25 poll.

Alabama topped the rankings, which were released Monday. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from the panel of 66 coaches. The Crimson Tide were the runner-up last year to Georgia. Ohio State was second followed by Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, the Aggies, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor to round out the top 10.

A&M received 1,219 points, just 13 points behind the defending Big Ten champion Wolverines. The Aggies were ranked sixth in last year’s preseason poll, but ended at 8-4 and were ranked 25th in the final poll. This is the fourth straight year A&M has been ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll under fifth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher. A&M was 11th in 2019 and 13th in ’20.

Oklahoma State is 11th this year followed by Oregon, North Carolina State, Michigan State, Southern California, Pittsburgh, Miami, Texas, Wake Forest and Wisconsin to round out the top 20. Miami will play A&M on Sept. 17 at Kyle Field.

Southeastern Conference teams grabbed three of the last five spots with Kentucky 21st, Arkansas 23rd and Ole Miss 24th. No. 22 Cincinnati and No. 25 Houston round out the poll. Iowa and Penn State were both just outside the rankings.

The SEC led the way with six teams in the rankings, one more than last season. And that’s despite LSU not being ranked for the first time since 2000. LSU received 143 points, the fifth most of teams outside the rankings. Tennessee was third with 163 points. Other SEC teams getting votes were Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida and South Carolina. Missouri and Vanderbilt were the only league teams not to get a vote.

SEC coaches who voted were Florida’s Billy Napier, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Duke’s Mike Elko, who was A&M’s defensive coordinator the last four years, also is a voter. Other former Aggie assistants who vote are Syracuse’s Dino Babers and Texas State’s Jake Spavital.

The Associated Press Top 25 will be released Monday.

NOTES: Alabama is ranked first for the seventh time in 13 years, but it won the title only once the previous six times. … Georgia received six first-place votes, one more than Ohio State. Texas received the other first-place vote. … Utah, which won the Pac-12 last, has its highest preseason ranking as does Kentucky, which is ranked in the preseason of the coaches’ or AP poll for only the fifth time program history.