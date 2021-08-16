 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M ranked 6th in preseason AP Poll
0 comments
alert top story

Texas A&M ranked 6th in preseason AP Poll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M football team is ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, which was released Monday.

Alabama, the reigning national champion, is first followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia.

This is A&M's highest preseason AP ranking since being tabbed No. 3 heading into the 1995 season. This is the 15th time the Aggies have been ranked in the top 10 of the first AP poll of the season.

A&M is one of five SEC teams ranked in the poll. Florida is ranked 13th and LSU came in at No. 16.

Texas is ranked 21st .

The Aggies are also No. 6 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

A&M opens the season against Kent State on Sept. 4.

Here is the full preseason AP Top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):

1. Alabama (47)

2. Oklahoma (6)

3. Clemson (6)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Georgia (3)

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami (Fla.)

15. Southern California

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Get to Know: Layden Robinson

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert