Texas A&M ranked 6th in preseason AP Poll

The Texas A&M football team is ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, which was released Monday.

Alabama, the reigning national champion, is first followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia.

This is A&M's highest preseason AP ranking since being tabbed No. 3 heading into the 1995 season. This is the 15th time the Aggies have been ranked in the top 10 of the first AP poll of the season.

A&M is one of five SEC teams ranked in the poll. Florida is ranked 13th and LSU came in at No. 16.

Texas is ranked 21st .

The Aggies are also No. 6 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

A&M opens the season against Kent State on Sept. 4.

Here is the full preseason AP Top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):

1. Alabama (47)

2. Oklahoma (6)

3. Clemson (6)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Georgia (3)

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

