Texas A&M ranked 6th in preseason AP poll for second straight season

Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 football poll, which was released Monday.
Alabama is first followed by Ohio State, reigning national champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.
This is the second straight year the Aggies are sixth. It ties for A&M's highest preseason AP ranking since the Aggies started the 1995 season No. 3. This is the 16th time the Aggies have been ranked in the top 10 of the first AP poll of the season.
A&M is one of six Southeastern Conference teams in the poll. Arkansas is ranked 19th, Kentucky 20th and Ole Miss 21st. Other SEC teams receiving votes were LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida and South Carolina.
The Aggies marquee nonconference opponent, Miami (Fla.), checked in at No. 16. A&M hosts the Hurricanes on Sept. 17 with kickoff set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.
The Aggies were ranked No. 7 in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which was released last week.
A&M opens the season against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3. kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.
Here is the full preseason AP Top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):
1. Alabama (54)
2. Ohio State (6)
3. Georgia (3)
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Texas A&M
7. Utah
8. Michigan
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oregon
12. Oklahoma State
13. NC State
14. USC
15. Michigan State
16. Miami (Fla.)
17. Pittsburgh
18. Wisconsin
19. Arkansas
20. Kentucky
21. Ole Miss
22. Wake Forest
23. Cincinnati
24. Houston
25. BYU