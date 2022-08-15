Texas A&M ranked 6th in preseason AP poll for second straight season

Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 football poll, which was released Monday.

Alabama is first followed by Ohio State, reigning national champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.

This is the second straight year the Aggies are sixth. It ties for A&M's highest preseason AP ranking since the Aggies started the 1995 season No. 3. This is the 16th time the Aggies have been ranked in the top 10 of the first AP poll of the season.

A&M is one of six Southeastern Conference teams in the poll. Arkansas is ranked 19th, Kentucky 20th and Ole Miss 21st. Other SEC teams receiving votes were LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida and South Carolina.

The Aggies marquee nonconference opponent, Miami (Fla.), checked in at No. 16. A&M hosts the Hurricanes on Sept. 17 with kickoff set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The Aggies were ranked No. 7 in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which was released last week.

A&M opens the season against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3. kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.

Here is the full preseason AP Top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):

1. Alabama (54)

2. Ohio State (6)

3. Georgia (3)

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. NC State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami (Fla.)

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU