Texas A&M ranked 6th by AP for a second straight year; Texas unranked

Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason football poll. The Aggies are hopeful for a better fate than a year ago when A&M failed to live up to expectations and was unranked by season’s end.

Alabama topped the poll, which was released Monday. It is the second straight year the Crimson Tide top the poll and it is the seventh time in 15 years under coach Nick Saban that Alabama heads into the season as the team to beat. The Crimson Tide received 54 of the 63 first-place votes. Ohio State, which had six first-place votes, is second. Georgia, which beat Alabama for the national title last year, had a trio of first-place votes and is third. Clemson, Notre Dame, A&M, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma and Baylor round out the top 10. The next 10 are Oregon, Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, Southern Cal, Michigan State, Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Kentucky. Rounding out the Top 25 are Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU.

A&M’s highest preseason ranking by AP before last season had been 1995 when it was third. The Aggies, coming off a 9-1 season in 2020 in which they ended fourth in the final AP poll, managed to beat Alabama last season, but finished only 8-4. A&M this season has to replace 12 starters, but they’ll come from a deep talent pool after four straight top 10 recruiting classes. The voters believe the Aggies are again primed for success, giving them the second-highest preseason ranking for a team that finished the previous season unranked. Ohio State was ranked third in the 1972 preseason poll coming off a 6-4 unranked finish. Notre Dame also was ranked sixth heading into the 1983 season coming off a 6-4-1 unranked finish. Those teams had mixed results. The ’72 Ohio State team finished 9-2 and was ranked ninth in the final AP poll, losing to national champ Southern Cal in the Rose Bowl. The 1983 Notre Dame team was 7-5.

A&M had 1,212 points, just 30 behind Notre Dame. But Utah (1,209) and Michigan (1,203) were both within 10 of A&M. A&M was ranked fourth by nine voters and ranked fifth by another 13. The lowest the Aggies were ranked was 16th by Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald.

This is the 16th time A&M has been ranked in the top 10 of the first AP poll of the season. A&M has had 13 top 10 finishes – 1939 (1st), ’40 (6th), ’41 (9th), ’56 (5th), ’57 (9th), ’76 (7th), ’85 (6th), ’87 (9th), ’92 (7th), ’93 (8th), ’94 (8th), 2012 (5th) and ’20 (4th).

A&M was ranked seventh in last week’s USA Today/coaches’ preseason poll, 13 points behind Michigan and 85 points ahead of Utah. A&M was ranked 25th in last year’s final USA Today/coaches’ poll. Texas, which was ranked 18th by the coaches last week and received a first-place vote, didn’t make AP’s Top 25.

The SEC has six ranked teams, one more than the Atlantic Coast Conference. Kentucky is ranked in the preseason for the first time since 1978. LSU is unranked to start the season for the first time since 2000, which was Saban’s first of five seasons in Baton Rouge.

NOTES – Defending Pac-12 champ Utah has its highest preseason ranking. … Alabama has won the national championship under Saban only once (2017) when it topped the preseason poll. … N.C. State is in the preseason rankings for the first time since 2003, matching their highest spot at 13 in 1975. … Ohio State is in the preseason poll for a record 34th straight season, breaking a tie with Nebraska (1970-2002) and Penn State (1968-2000) for the longest such streak in poll history. … Neither Florida or Florida State are ranked to start the season for the first time since 1974. … Miami’s Mario Cristobal is among five head coaches starting their first full season at schools that are ranked teams. The others are Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame), Brent Venables (Oklahoma), Dan Lanning (Oregon) and Lincoln Riley (Southern Cal). Miami comes to Kyle Field Field on Sept. 17.