Texas A&M ranked 23rd, 20th; SEC Nation to be at Southwest Classic; GameDay headed to Knoxville

Texas A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami.
The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in the both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.
A&M will play 10th-ranked Arkansas (3-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium in the Southwest Classic.
SEC Nation, the pregame show for the SEC Network, will be in Arlington. The two-hour show will start at 9 a.m.
•
GameDay to Knoxville: ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Knoxville, Tennesse, on Saturday for the Southeastern Conference opener between Florida and the Vols.
It will be GameDay’s first time at Tennessee since 2016.
Kansas fans, exciting the Jayhawks are a suprirsing 3-0, was hopeful GameDay will come to Lawerence for the first time for its game against 3-0 Duke and first-year head coach Mike Elko, the former A&M defensive coordinator
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (59) 3-0 1569 1
2. Alabama (3) 3-0 1492 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1473 3
4. Michigan 3-0 1364 4
5. Clemson 3-0 1268 5
6. Oklahoma 3-0 1257 6
7. Southern Cal 3-0 1197 7
8. Kentucky 3-0 1096 9
9. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1071 8
10. Arkansas 3-0 920 10
11. Tennessee 3-0 866 15
12. NC State 3-0 781 16
13. Utah 2-1 684 14
14. Penn St. 3-0 666 22
15. Oregon 2-1 593 25
16. Mississippi 3-0 585 20
17. Baylor 2-1 494 17
18. Washington 3-0 485 -
19. BYU 2-1 381 12
20. Florida 2-1 360 18
21. Wake Forest 3-0 345 19
22. Texas 2-1 339 21
23. Texas A&M 2-1 309 24
24. Pittsburgh 2-1 181 23
25. Miami 2-1 123 13
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 91, Florida St. 85, Appalachian St. 77, North Carolina 72, Washington St. 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon St. 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4.
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 18, 2022
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (40) (3-0) 1594 2
2. Alabama (24) (3-0) 1580 1
3. Ohio State (1) (3-0) 1505 3
4. Michigan (3-0) 1379 5
5. Clemson (3-0) 1362 4
6. Oklahoma (3-0) 1281 6
7. Southern California (3-0) 1183 8
8. Oklahoma State (3-0) 1161 7
9. Kentucky (3-0) 1063 10
10. Arkansas (3-0) 934 11
11. North Carolina State (3-0) 919 12
12. Tennessee (3-0) 826 16
13. Mississippi (3-0) 734 17
14. Utah (2-1) 726 15
15. Penn State (3-0) 579 23
16. Wake Forest (3-0) 529 18
17. Baylor (2-1) 507 19
18. Oregon (2-1) 468 24
19. Texas (2-1) 438 20
20. Texas A&M (2-1) 385 22
21. Michigan State (2-1) 305 9
22. Florida (2-1) 297 21
23. Brigham Young (2-1) 253 14
24. Washington (3-0) 244 NR
25. Miami (2-1) 234 13
Dropped Out: No. 25 Pittsburgh (2-1).
Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh (2-1) 210; Florida State (3-0) 107; Appalachian State (2-1) 68; Oregon State (3-0) 57; Washington State (3-0) 55; Cincinnati (2-1) 37; Minnesota (3-0) 24; Syracuse (3-0) 24; Iowa State (3-0) 15; North Carolina (3-0) 12; TCU (2-0) 7; Kansas (3-0) 5; Air Force (2-1) 4; Wisconsin (2-1) 4; Duke (3-0) 2; LSU (2-1) 2; Mississippi State (2-1) 2; Notre Dame (1-2) 2; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 1; East Carolina (2-1) 1.