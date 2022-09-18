Texas A&M ranked 23rd, 20th; SEC Nation to be at Southwest Classic; GameDay headed to Knoxville

Texas A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami.

The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in the both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.

A&M will play 10th-ranked Arkansas (3-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium in the Southwest Classic.

SEC Nation, the pregame show for the SEC Network, will be in Arlington. The two-hour show will start at 9 a.m.

•

GameDay to Knoxville: ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Knoxville, Tennesse, on Saturday for the Southeastern Conference opener between Florida and the Vols.

It will be GameDay’s first time at Tennessee since 2016.

Kansas fans, exciting the Jayhawks are a suprirsing 3-0, was hopeful GameDay will come to Lawerence for the first time for its game against 3-0 Duke and first-year head coach Mike Elko, the former A&M defensive coordinator

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (59) 3-0 1569 1

2. Alabama (3) 3-0 1492 2

3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1473 3

4. Michigan 3-0 1364 4

5. Clemson 3-0 1268 5

6. Oklahoma 3-0 1257 6

7. Southern Cal 3-0 1197 7

8. Kentucky 3-0 1096 9

9. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1071 8

10. Arkansas 3-0 920 10

11. Tennessee 3-0 866 15

12. NC State 3-0 781 16

13. Utah 2-1 684 14

14. Penn St. 3-0 666 22

15. Oregon 2-1 593 25

16. Mississippi 3-0 585 20

17. Baylor 2-1 494 17

18. Washington 3-0 485 -

19. BYU 2-1 381 12

20. Florida 2-1 360 18

21. Wake Forest 3-0 345 19

22. Texas 2-1 339 21

23. Texas A&M 2-1 309 24

24. Pittsburgh 2-1 181 23

25. Miami 2-1 123 13

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 91, Florida St. 85, Appalachian St. 77, North Carolina 72, Washington St. 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon St. 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4.

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 18, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Georgia (40) (3-0) 1594 2

2. Alabama (24) (3-0) 1580 1

3. Ohio State (1) (3-0) 1505 3

4. Michigan (3-0) 1379 5

5. Clemson (3-0) 1362 4

6. Oklahoma (3-0) 1281 6

7. Southern California (3-0) 1183 8

8. Oklahoma State (3-0) 1161 7

9. Kentucky (3-0) 1063 10

10. Arkansas (3-0) 934 11

11. North Carolina State (3-0) 919 12

12. Tennessee (3-0) 826 16

13. Mississippi (3-0) 734 17

14. Utah (2-1) 726 15

15. Penn State (3-0) 579 23

16. Wake Forest (3-0) 529 18

17. Baylor (2-1) 507 19

18. Oregon (2-1) 468 24

19. Texas (2-1) 438 20

20. Texas A&M (2-1) 385 22

21. Michigan State (2-1) 305 9

22. Florida (2-1) 297 21

23. Brigham Young (2-1) 253 14

24. Washington (3-0) 244 NR

25. Miami (2-1) 234 13

Dropped Out: No. 25 Pittsburgh (2-1).

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh (2-1) 210; Florida State (3-0) 107; Appalachian State (2-1) 68; Oregon State (3-0) 57; Washington State (3-0) 55; Cincinnati (2-1) 37; Minnesota (3-0) 24; Syracuse (3-0) 24; Iowa State (3-0) 15; North Carolina (3-0) 12; TCU (2-0) 7; Kansas (3-0) 5; Air Force (2-1) 4; Wisconsin (2-1) 4; Duke (3-0) 2; LSU (2-1) 2; Mississippi State (2-1) 2; Notre Dame (1-2) 2; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 1; East Carolina (2-1) 1.