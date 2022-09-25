Texas A&M ranked 17th

Texas A&M moved up six spots to 17th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 collegiate poll after Saturday night’s 23-21 victory over Arkansas. The Aggies (3-1) also are 17th in the USA Today/Coaches poll. Arkansas, which had been 10th in both polls, fell to 19th by the coaches and 20th by AP.

A&M and Arkansas are among seven Southeastern Conference teams in the rankings led by top-ranked Georgia and second-ranked Alabama. Others are No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Tennessee and No. 14 Ole Miss.

Miami, which lost to A&M last week when it was 13th, fell out of both polls. Miami, which had been 25th, lost at home to Middle Tennessee State 45-31. Miami (2-2) didn’t get a vote in either poll.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (55) 4-0 1565 1

2. Alabama (4) 4-0 1487 2

3. Ohio St. (4) 4-0 1483 3

4. Michigan 4-0 1354 4

5. Clemson 4-0 1311 5

6. Southern Cal 4-0 1236 7

7. Kentucky 4-0 1127 8

8. Tennessee 4-0 1119 11

9. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1081 9

10. NC State 4-0 920 12

11. Penn St. 4-0 876 14

12. Utah 3-1 760 13

13. Oregon 3-1 727 15

14. Mississippi 4-0 691 16

15. Washington 4-0 657 18

16. Baylor 3-1 550 17

17. Texas A&M 3-1 543 23

18. Oklahoma 3-1 529 6

19. BYU 3-1 482 19

20. Arkansas 3-1 457 10

21. Minnesota 4-0 288 -

22. Wake Forest 3-1 265 21

23. Florida St. 4-0 244 -

24. Pittsburgh 3-1 209 24

25. Kansas St. 3-1 166 -

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington St. 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon St. 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, James Madison 4, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.

USA Today/Coaches Top 25

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Georgia (34) 4-0 1563 1

2. Alabama (26) 4-0 1558 2

3. Ohio State (4) 4-0 1486 3

4. Michigan 4-0 1379 4

5. Clemson 4-0 1339 5

6. Southern California 4-0 1226 7

7. Oklahoma State 3-0 1176 8

8. Kentucky 4-0 1136 9

9. Tennessee 4-0 1077 12

10. North Carolina State 4-0 1015 11

11. Mississippi 4-0 864 13

12. Penn State 4-0 824 15

13. Utah 3-1 822 14

14. Baylor 3-1 638 17

15. Oregon 3-1 622 18

16. Oklahoma 3-1 601 6

17. Texas A&M 3-1 574 20

18. Washington 4-0 539 24

19. Arkansas 3-1 509 10

20. Brigham Young 3-1 359 23

21. Wake Forest 3-1 352 16

22. Florida State 4-0 252 27

23. Minnesota 4-0 238 32

24. Pittsburgh 3-1 223 26

25. Syracuse 4-0 74 32

Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas (2-2); No. 21 Michigan State (2-2); No. 22 Florida (2-2); No. 25 Miami (Fla.) (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati (3-1) 63; Kansas (4-0) 59; Florida (2-2) 49; Texas Tech (3-1) 36; Kansas State (3-1) 30; Texas (2-2) 25; TCU (3-0) 20; Michigan State (2-2) 13; James Madison (3-0) 11; Mississippi State (3-1) 10; Air Force (3-1) 8; Oregon State (3-1) 7; UCLA (4-0) 6; LSU (3-1) 4; Washington State (3-1) 4; Iowa State (3-1) 3; Notre Dame (2-2) 3; Maryland (3-1) 2; Coastal Carolina (4-0) 1.