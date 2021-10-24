Texas A&M ranked 14th in both major polls

Texas A&M is ranked 14th in both major college football polls, moving up three spots after its 44-14 victory over South Carolina.

The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) are the highest ranked two-loss team. Georgia and Cincinnati remained atop the polls, but Alabama (7-1) moved to third in both polls, leapfrogging Oklahoma (8-0), which struggled to beat Kansas.

Ole Miss (6-1) is ranked ninth by the USA Today Coaches Poll and 10th by the Associated Press, giving the Southeastern Conference three teams in the Top 10. The Big Ten has four teams in AP’s Top 10 – No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State and No. 9 Iowa.

Other SEC teams ranked are No. 12 Kentucky and No. 18 Auburn. A&M, which is open Saturday, will play Auburn in two weeks at Kyle Field before going to Ole Miss on Nov. 13. Ole Miss will be at Auburn this week.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1