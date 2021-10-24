 Skip to main content
Texas A&M ranked 14th in both major polls
Texas A&M ranked 14th in both major polls

agpik

Texas A&M's Demond Demas (1) makes a catch over South Carolina's Marcellas Dial (24) at Kyle Field on Saturday.

 MICHAEL MILLER The Eagle

Texas A&M is ranked 14th in both major college football polls, moving up three spots after its 44-14 victory over South Carolina.

The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) are the highest ranked two-loss team. Georgia and Cincinnati remained atop the polls, but Alabama (7-1) moved to third in both polls, leapfrogging Oklahoma (8-0), which struggled to beat Kansas.

Ole Miss (6-1) is ranked ninth by the USA Today Coaches Poll and 10th by the Associated Press, giving the Southeastern Conference three teams in the Top 10. The Big Ten has four teams in AP’s Top 10 – No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State and No. 9 Iowa.

Other SEC teams ranked are No. 12 Kentucky and No. 18 Auburn. A&M, which is open Saturday, will play Auburn in two weeks at Kyle Field before going to Ole Miss on Nov. 13. Ole Miss will be at Auburn this week.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 7-0 1477 2

3. Alabama 7-1 1417 4

4. Oklahoma 8-0 1383 3

5. Ohio St. 6-1 1311 5

6. Michigan 7-0 1270 6

7. Oregon 6-1 1165 10

8. Michigan St. 7-0 1160 9

9. Iowa 6-1 1035 11

10. Mississippi 6-1 1034 12

11. Notre Dame 6-1 922 13

12. Kentucky 6-1 849 15

13. Wake Forest 7-0 801 16

14. Texas A&M 6-2 700 17

15. Oklahoma St. 6-1 682 8

16. Baylor 6-1 513 20

17. Pittsburgh 6-1 510 23

18. Auburn 5-2 481 19

19. SMU 7-0 473 21

20. Penn St. 5-2 471 7

21. San Diego St. 7-0 390 22

22. Iowa St. 5-2 298 -

23. UTSA 8-0 235 24

24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 132 14

25. BYU 6-2 44 -

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon St. 7, Arizona St. 7, Texas 6, Appalachian St. 5, Florida 3, UCLA 1, Minnesota 1.

USA Today Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Georgia (64) 7-0 1600 1

2. Cincinnati 7-0 1469 3

3. Alabama 7-1 1439 4

4. Oklahoma 8-0 1430 2

5. Ohio State 6-1 1338 5

6. Michigan 7-0 1313 6

7. Michigan State 7-0 1208 7

8. Oregon 6-1 1139 10

9. Mississippi 6-1 1019 12

10. Iowa 6-1 1008 11

11. Notre Dame 6-1 950 13

12. Kentucky 6-1 857 14

13. Wake Forest 7-0 838 15

14. Texas A&M 6-2 736 17

15. Oklahoma State 6-1 684 9

16. SMU 7-0 535 19

17. Penn State 5-2 517 8

18. Baylor 6-1 509 20

19. Pittsburgh 6-1 487 23

20. San Diego State 7-0 431 21

21. Auburn 5-2 418 22

22. Texas-San Antonio 8-0 219 25

23. Iowa State 5-2 190 NR

24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 134 16

25. North Carolina State 5-2 73 18

Dropped out: No. 24 Clemson (4-3).

Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 42; Brigham Young (6-2) 42; Arkansas (5-3) 41; Houston (6-1) 27; Arizona State (5-2) 27; Virginia (6-2) 23; Oregon State (5-2) 13; Florida (4-3) 13; Fresno State (6-2) 10; Air Force (6-2) 9; Appalachian State (5-2) 5; Texas (4-3) 3; Liberty (6-2) 3; Utah (4-3) 1.

