 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M ranked 12th, 13th in polls; Auburn kickoff announced
0 comments

Texas A&M ranked 12th, 13th in polls; Auburn kickoff announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M is ranked 13th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and 12th by the Coaches Poll. The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC), who were open Saturday, had been 14th by both polls last week.

A&M will play Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the CBS game of the week. SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s weekly pregame show from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, will be live from outside Kyle Field. Also, Marty & McGee, will be on the SEC Network from 8-9 a.m. Saturday. The Paul Finebaum Show from 2-6 p.m. Friday also will originate from outside Kyle Field.

Auburn, which defeated Ole Miss, is ranked 12th by AP and 14th by the coaches. Auburn (6-2, 3-1) is a half game back of Alabama (7-1, 4-1), which leads the Southeastern Conference West. A&M is tied for third with Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2) and Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2).

Alabama is ranked third by both polls, trailing Georgia and Cincinnati. Ole Miss dropped to 15th both polls.

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gary Blair Press Conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert