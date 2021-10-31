Texas A&M ranked 12th, 13th in polls; Auburn kickoff announced

Texas A&M is ranked 13th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and 12th by the Coaches Poll. The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC), who were open Saturday, had been 14th by both polls last week.

A&M will play Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the CBS game of the week. SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s weekly pregame show from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, will be live from outside Kyle Field. Also, Marty & McGee, will be on the SEC Network from 8-9 a.m. Saturday. The Paul Finebaum Show from 2-6 p.m. Friday also will originate from outside Kyle Field.

Auburn, which defeated Ole Miss, is ranked 12th by AP and 14th by the coaches. Auburn (6-2, 3-1) is a half game back of Alabama (7-1, 4-1), which leads the Southeastern Conference West. A&M is tied for third with Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2) and Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2).

Alabama is ranked third by both polls, trailing Georgia and Cincinnati. Ole Miss dropped to 15th both polls.