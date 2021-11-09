Texas A&M ranked 11th in second College Football Playoff rankings

The Texas A&M football team is ranked 11th in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday.

The Aggies are one of six teams from the Southeastern Conference in the latest Top 25. For the second straight week, Georgia is No. 1 and Alabama No. 2. Ole Miss is 15th with Auburn 17th and Arkansas 25th.

A&M beat Alabama 41-38 on Oct. 9 and Auburn 20-3 last Saturday. The Aggies lost to the Razorbacks 20-10 on Sept. 25. A&M will face Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.

A&M is also No. 11 in both the Associated Press and USA Today polls.

College Football Playoff Rankings (released Nov. 9):

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Alabama (8-1)

3. Oregon (8-1)

4. Ohio State (8-1)

5. Cincinnati (9-0)

6. Michigan (8-1)

7. Michigan State (8-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Notre Dame (8-1)

10. Oklahoma State (8-1)

11. Texas A&M (7-2)