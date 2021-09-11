Texas A&M rallies past Colorado 10-7 despite losing QB Haynes King

Calzada finished 18-of-38 passing for 183 yards. He started just 10 of 25 but completed 8 of 13 attempts in the fourth quarter for 118 yards. His last throw was his best: the touchdown pass to Spiller.

“We all kept a positive vibe,” Spiller said. “Nobody pointed fingers, because we don’t do that. That’s not the standard, and we all just wanted to win. Zach got comfortable towards the end of the game. I think Zach’s going to be really good for us down the line. He’s going to get more comfortable with more practice time, so we’re going to be ready.”

A&M’s defense struggled to contain Colorado’s running attack in the first half. The Buffaloes mixed up schemes to keep the Aggies guessing, which then opened up play-action passes. A trio of Texans — quarterback Brendon Lewis and running backs Jarek Broussard and Alex Fontenot — combined to rush for 139 yards, and the Buffs scored first on Broussard’s 2-yard run with 2:24 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

The Aggies adjusted well in the second half. Colorado didn’t cross midfield again and managed just 54 total yards in the second half, gaining only one first down while punting five times. A&M needed one more stop after its go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Aggies delivered by holding Colorado on downs with 1:40 to play.