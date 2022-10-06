Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson reportedly suffered broken thumb

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson suffered a fracture in his throwing hand during the Aggies’ 42-24 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday, according to reports from ESPN’s Ian Fitzsimmons, TexAgs Billy Liucci and a mention by A&M wide receiver Chase Lane on his podcast The Pod of Aggieland.

Both Fitzsimmons and Liucci, citing other sources than Lane’s podcast, said the injury could keep Johnson out for several weeks.

Johnson hit a helmet with his left hand while throwing a pass Saturday during the fourth quarter. He left the game and returned wearing a brace on the hand while standing on the sideline.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said Johnson’s status was day-to-day Monday. When asked if sophomore Haynes King would start Saturday at No. 1 Alabama, Fisher declined to answer.

“What you want me to do? Call Nick [Saban] and tell him?” Fisher said. “I mean, guys, come on.”

Johnson, an LSU transfer, took over the starting role prior to A&M’s home win over Miami and started three straight games. King was initially named the starter out of fall camp but went 1-1 in his first two starts that included a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at Kyle Field.

Johnson has thrown for 517 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 60.6% of his passes. He also has run for 58 yards on 29 carries.

King spelled Johnson in the fourth quarter against MSU midway through the Aggies’ first drive of the fourth quarter. He completed 6 of 13 passes for 49 yards with two interceptions. He also rushed for 14 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

The Eagle posted an online story Thursday morning, citing Lane as the initial source for the news of Johnson’s injury. The story was later removed from the website after The Eagle received new information questioning the validity of Lane’s report.

In the episode that has been deleted from the podcast channel, Lane retold his perspective of Johnson’s injury.

“I actually did not know that Max got hurt, because I wasn’t on the field at the time, but he broke his thumb as everybody knows,” Lane said on the podcast. “I don’t even know what play it happened on, but they came back and on the next two plays he threw one ball to Chris Marshall and he lobbed it to him. The next play, he threw a ball to Devon Achane out of the backfield, and he lobbed it to him and then ran off to the sideline. I was like, dang, what’s wrong with him? He couldn’t grip the ball, because it was his throwing hand.”

Lane praised King’s closing effort despite the Aggie loss. In three games this season, King has thrown for 510 yards and three TDs with four interceptions while completing 60.9% of his passes.

“Haynes was thrown into the fire,” Lane said on the podcast. “He came in there, and it’s always hard to come into an environment like that when obviously you prepare to play, but you never really actually think you are going to be playing, especially at the quarterback position. ... He came in there and scored for us and got us a touchdown and eased the bleeding a little bit. I was happy to see him get in the end zone for his confidence. You could kind of see that he was excited when he scored. He kind of galloped into the end zone.”

The Aggies also have true freshman Conner Weigman as an option at quarterback.

Alabama’s quarterback situation is also in question for the 7 p.m. Saturday game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Starter Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury in the Crimson Tide’s win over Arkansas last week. Should he be unable to play, Katy Tompkins alumnus Jalen Milroe would start for the Crimson Tide.

Saban told ESPN on Thursday that there is no structural damage to Young’s shoulder and that he is a game-time decision for Saturday’s contest.

“Bryce has been practicing, and all week he’s been saying that he could play,” Saban told ESPN on Thursday. “But that’s going to be a medical decision.”