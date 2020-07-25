Texas A&M backup quarterback James Foster has entered the transfer portal, the sophomore announced on his Twitter.
The Montgomery, Ala. native played in four games as a freshman, connecting on 2-of-5 passes for 25 yards.
“Forever an Aggie wish nothing but the best for the team!” Foster tweeted. “With that being said, I’ll be entering my name in the transfer portal. And for my teammates I love you guys forever my brother keepers.”
Foster left Lanier High School as a four-star recruit by ESPN and held a three-star ranking by 247Sports.com and Rivals.
Behind starter Kellen Mond, the Aggies have five quarterbacks on roster, highlighted by sophomore Zach Calzada and incoming freshman Haynes King.
