Texas A&M quarterback James Foster back with team after previously announcing intent to transfer

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback James Foster has returned to the team after announcing his intent to transfer, according to an A&M spokesperson.

Foster is listed in an updated football roster released by the athletic department Monday, the Aggies' first day of fall practice.

Foster, from Montgomery, Ala., posted on his Twitter account on July 25 his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

“Forever an Aggie wish nothing but the best for the team!” the Tweet read. “With that being said I’ll be entering my name in the transfer portal. And for my teammates I love you guys forever my brother keepers.”

As a redshirt freshman last season, Foster one of Kellen Mond’s backups, seeing action in four games. He completed 2-of-5 passes for 25 yards and rushed for 17 yards on two carries. His limited participation spelling Mond allowed for Zach Calzada to preserve a redshirt as a true freshman. Calzada played in three contests as a true freshman, under the maximum of four games a player can participate to preserve a redshirt, per NCAA rules.

Foster was an Under Armor All-American and a 247Sports.com 4-star recruit out of Lanier High School.