Texas A&M QBs struggle in windy conditions as walk-on grabs spotlight at spring game

Gusting winds during Texas A&M’s Maroon & White Game made judging quarterback play difficult, but it helped pave the way for a walk-on to grab the spotlight.

Sophomore defensive back Avery Hughes had a pair of interceptions along with a fumble recovery to lead the Maroon to a 30-24 victory before 22,212 fans Saturday at Kyle Field.

Sophomore Haynes King, junior transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman had a great spring battling for the starting quarterback spot, but it didn’t show Saturday as they combined to complete only 31 of 83 passes (37.3%).

“It was a hard day to throw the football,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “The winds were about 25, 30 mph, and we kept trying to throw it.”

King, who started the first two games of the 2021 season before suffering a season-ending injury, completed his first two passes in leading the Maroon to a quick score, but he ended 11 of 33 for 130 yards with two interceptions. Johnson, the transfer from LSU who started 14 games for the Tigers, missed his first five throws and was sacked before completing a pass. Johnson finished 11 of 31 for 117 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. Weigman was 7 of 19 for 119 yards and a TD.

“We’ve been throwing it really well all spring,” Fisher said. “I was very pleased until today in some of the things we did. I think the weather had a little bit to do with it, but hey, you play in those days when it’s 30 [mph winds]. We’ve got to throw it better and offensively create more big plays down the field, but it wasn’t the day to do that.”

The receivers didn’t help with several dropped passes.

“We’ve got to play better at wideout, too,” Fisher said. “I wasn’t very pleased in that regard. Whether it’s windy or not, you’ve got to be able to catch the football.”

The defense took advantage of the conditions to come up with four interceptions, half by Hughes.

“Defensively, we took advantage of some tipped balls,” Fisher said. “I really thought we played the ball in the air well.”

Hughes’ second interception was the only throw of day by fellow walk-on Blake Bost. Hughes returned it 32 yards for a touchdown with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Maroon a 27-24 lead. Hughes, who didn’t see the field last season, also made a diving interception of King late in the first half.

“He had the opportunity to make two plays and did a really nice job,” Fisher said. “I was happy for him.”

Hughes’ fumble recovery came close to counting as an interception. Wide receiver Jalen Preston caught a pass over the middle but immediately lost it to Hughes as they went to the ground. That led to a 40-yard Caden Davis field goal that pulled the Maroon within 21-17 with 11:45 left in the first half. Hughes also had seven tackles, five of them solos, and broke up three passes.

“He’s dialed into the plays,” A&M senior safety Demani Richardson said. “He’s always in the right spot at the right time. He ... works hard every day. He doesn’t complain. He just always does his job and what he’s asked to do.”

Special day for some

The strong winds didn’t slow down the kicking game. Davis, a junior, hit field goals of 24, 40 and 52 yards for the Maroon, and sophomore Randy Bond hit a 32-yarder for the White. Junior Nik Constantinou averaged 49.6 yards on five punts for the Maroon, and walk-on junior Alan Guerrieri averaged 39.2 yards on four punts.

“We hit some really good field goals,” Fisher said. “[Davis’] leg is so strong that he can kick through things a lot of times, and he did. Our kickoffs were good into [the wind]. Bond’s done a nice job. He’s had a nice spring, too. And our punters were very solid.”

Fielding punts was tougher, and Ainias Smith dropped one that caused him grief.

“I was definitely beating myself up about that,” Smith said. “But the wind conditions were a little bit tough today.”

True freshmen step up

True freshman defensive lineman Anthony Lucas had eight tackles to lead the Maroon, and he had half of the game’s four sacks.

“He has the opportunity to be a very good player for us and help us immediately in my opinion,” Fisher said. “He flashes at you. He’s long and athletic.”

Maroon wide receiver Evan Stewart, another true freshman, had seven receptions for 75 yards.

Go long

A&M threw deep several times despite the windy conditions. That was the trend during spring drills, and it will be repeated.

“We’ve got better at it this spring, and we’re going to continue to get better,” Fisher said. “We had an emphasis all spring — we’re going to throw the ball down the field.”

Good wheels

King, who is known for his scrambling ability, had runs of 9, 12 and 21 yards for a touchdown. Johnson topped that with eight carries for 69 yards.

“[Johnson] runs better than you give him credit,” Fisher said. “Everyone thinks of him as a pocket passer, but he has really good mobility and good feel in the pocket, and he can run.”

Filling in nicely

Center Bryce Foster and running back Devon Achane are concentrating on track this spring, but sophomore Amari Daniels had 128 yards rushing on 16 carries for the White.

“I was pleased with Amari’s running today for the most part,” Fisher said, adding that redshirt freshman Earnest Crownover “had a couple nice runs.” Crownover finished with 29 yards on 11 carries.

NOTES — Sophomore offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko left with an apparent injury early in the game but returned to action. ... Sophomore tight end Blake Smith caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Johnson, while Preston caught a 40-yard TD from Johnson, and sophomore Yulkeith Brown had a 32-yard TD catch from Weigman. ... A&M announced its spring practice award winners Saturday: MVPs — Richardson and Smith; defensive MVP — sophomore lineman Fadil Diggs; offensive MVP — Stewart; special teams MVP — graduate deep-snapper Connor Choate, senior Sam Mathews and junior Isaiah Raikes; defensive most improved — redshirt freshman linemen Tunmise Adeleye and Albert Regis and senior linebacker Andre White Jr.; offensive most improved — Brown, Spasojevic-Moko and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III; community service — junior offensive lineman Adarious Jones, junior defensive back Jaylon Jones and junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson; academic excellence awards — Adeleye, senior wide receiver Caleb Chapman, Constantinou, sophomore fullback/deep-snapper Jacob Graham, true freshman tight end Jake Johnson, Max Johnson, Jaylon Jones, King, Regis, Spasojevic-Moko, redshirt freshman athlete Eli Stowers and White.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.