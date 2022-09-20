Texas A&M QB Max Johnson looks for better outing against Arkansas

Texas A&M junior quarterback Max Johnson will have added incentive when he leads the Aggies against Arkansas at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

As LSU’s starting quarterback last season, Johnson got the boot after two ineffective series against the Razorbacks. True freshman Garret Nussmeier replaced him and threw for 179 yards and a touchdown, but Nussmeier also threw two interceptions as Arkansas won 16-13 in overtime in the Battle for the Golden Boot.

That was LSU’s third straight loss, and many thought the Tigers would start Nussmeier the following week, but Johnson made his 13th straight start, throwing for 319 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-14 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Johnson followed that by rallying LSU to a 27-24 victory over A&M by throwing for 306 yards and three touchdowns and for the second straight week had no interceptions. That made LSU bowl-eligible, but Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal less than two weeks later, landing at A&M.

Johnson came out of fall camp at A&M as the backup to sophomore Haynes King, but King and the offense struggled in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State and a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State, paving the way for Johnson to start against 13th-ranked Miami last week. Johnson wasn’t dazzling in a 17-9 victory, but he was steady with no turnovers. He completed half his passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

“I think he managed the game,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He led us, had good poise, understood the information getting back on the sideline in was what was happening in the game and played a very solid game. He’s developing, and I love his attitude and demeanor.”

Johnson will be expected to do more against the 10th-ranked Razorbacks (3-0), who lead the nation in sacks but rank last in passing yards allowed at 353 per game.

Arkansas was torched for 357 yards passing last week by Missouri State, an FCS team that had a 27-17 lead early in the fourth quarter before the Razorbacks rallied for a 38-27 victory.

“I can put it in a nutshell for you,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “We didn’t tackle well as a team. We’re having a hard time covering opponents the entire year. We didn’t tackle well. We didn’t cover well.”

Arkansas opponents have completed 74 of 125 passes (59.2%) for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Arkansas ranks 12th in pass efficiency defense in the Southeastern Conference and 85th in the country.

“Do we have our best players on the field?” Pittman said. “Part of it was because of a couple of injuries. Part of it is we had some new guys back there as well. We’re going to experiment this week and see if we can get the right people at the right spots.”

Arkansas lost safety Jalen Catalon to a season-ending injury in the opener against Cincinnati. Nickelback Myles Slusher is expected to return Saturday after getting hurt in the opener, and Arkansas expects more from junior cornerback Malik Chavis, who made his first start of the year last week. Pittman said they need Chavis on the field whether he’s playing safety or corner. Junior Hudson Clark also could play safety or corner.

“Those are questions we have and need to make,” Pittman said Monday during his press conference. “We’ve got to get our best five guys out there on the field at all times.”

Arkansas’ defensive focus against A&M will be on running back Devon Achane and wide receiver Ainias Smith, who accounted for 204 of A&M’s 264 yards against Miami.

“Achane is really fast, and of course Ainias Smith is dangerous running the ball, catching the ball and obviously on punt returns along with Achane on kickoff returns,” Pittman said.

Johnson did a good job getting Achane and Smith the ball against Miami. Achane had 18 carries for 88 yards, both season-high efforts. Johnson targeted Smith and Achane 13 times combined with each making four receptions.

Johnson was sacked three times but also had four runs of at least 8 yards.

“He’s still a guy that can hurt you with his feet just like they used him at LSU a little bit,” Pittman said. “He’s in there to manage the game and throw the football.”

Fisher would like to see A&M do more in the vertical passing game. A&M had five passes gain at least 20 yards against Sam Houston, three of them going for at least 43 yards and touchdowns. The Aggies have had only three throws of at least 20 yards in the last two games totaling 71 yards.

A&M’s offense got a boost last week with the return of sophomore center Bryce Foster, who missed the first two games with an illness. True freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, who combined for 14 receptions for 146 yards, will return after a one-game suspension for breaking team rules along with true freshman defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie.

• NOTES — Johnson was 3 of 6 for 21 yards and a sack against Arkansas last year. LSU gained 5 yards on three plays on its first possession and had 34 yards on 10 plays on its second possession, but 20 yards came on penalties. ... A&M’s entire 2023 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday after the Southeastern Conference announced the league’s slate for next fall. A&M will play home games against New Mexico (Sept. 2), Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 16), Auburn (Sept. 23), Alabama (Oct. 7), South Carolina (Oct. 28), Mississippi State (Nov. 11) and Abilene Christian (Nov. 18). The Aggies will play at Miami (Sept. 9), Tennessee (Oct. 14), Ole Miss (Nov. 4) and LSU (Nov. 25) will face Arkansas on Sept. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.