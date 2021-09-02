Texas A&M QB King hopes to follow recent history of success for freshman starters

And King’s father suggests opponents shouldn’t underestimate his son’s ability to scramble and make plays.

“He may not be the top-level passer that other kids may be, but when it comes to 11-on-11 and having to readjust your platform in the pocket or escape the pocket and extend plays, he can do that with the best of them,” John King said. “The things he’s always been able to do is what, I think, Jimbo looks for in a quarterback. He can tell you what all 11 guys on the field are supposed to be doing. He’s always had that gift.”

Fisher said during the weekly SEC teleconference that the younger King has shown the right mix of aggressive play and ball protection in practice. By every indication, the veteran coach who led Florida State to the 2013 national championship — with a redshirt freshman named Jameis Winston under center coincidentally — is ready to roll with his newest quarterback.

That doesn’t mean Fisher isn’t as anxious as the rest of Aggieland to see how King handles the role beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday against Kent State at Kyle Field. Fisher admitted he is as nervous for his latest first-year starting quarterback as he was when he selected Kellen Mond to start in Mond’s sophomore season.

“I feel very comfortable about his preparation and the way he’s played, but at the same time, it’s still first games,” he said. “I hate to say it ... if I was coaching Joe Montana or Tom Brady, I’d still be nervous. It doesn’t matter. You’ve just got to trust your coaching and what the young man has done in camp and what you know you can do as a team.”

