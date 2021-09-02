Texas A&M QB King hopes to follow recent history of success for freshman starters

Texas A&M’s David Walker replaced Mike Jay and made history at the same time, becoming the first quarterback to take advantage of the NCAA’s new freshman eligibility rule on Oct. 6, 1972, in a 30-15 win over Clemson. Later that season, Walker became the youngest player ever to start a college game at age 17.
On Saturday, Haynes King will try to become the 11th A&M quarterback to follow in Walker’s footsteps as he begins playing a significant amount of time as a freshman — albeit in this case as a COVID-19 freshman.
“That’s the way of the world today,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Listen, you’ve got freshmen playing. This is not like it was 15 or 20 years ago. I tell our guys to have patience. You go back to the late ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s. There was a run ... where who had the most juniors and seniors won the SEC. Guys never got to see the field that were redshirt sophomores and juniors.”
Though A&M did not play in the Southeastern Conference until 2012, Fisher’s analysis also holds true for the Aggies at quarterback. From 1973 to 2011, only five quarterbacks saw significant playing time during their freshman year for A&M. In about a third of that time since 2012, five Aggies have lined up under center for considerable playing time as freshmen in a new trend throughout college football.
King replaces Kellen Mond, who stepped into the starting role for the Aggies midway through his first collegiate game, when fellow freshman Nick Starkel was injured. In that freshman season, Mond completed 117 of 227 passes for 1,375 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 340 yards and three TDs on 89 attempts.
Johnny Manziel set the bar for A&M, becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns and running for another 1,410 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2012. He threw just nine interceptions that season in a performance that highlighted the Aggies’ debut in the SEC.
A&M’s five freshman quarterbacks since 2012, which also included Kyler Murray and Kyle Allen, averaged a 61% completion rate, 1,776 total yards, 13.8 total passing touchdowns and seven interceptions over their first season.
Just like Manziel, Mond and Murray, King made a name for himself in high school with his ability to run. King rushed 55 times for 506 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior at Longview.
But Fisher says it’s not just King’s running ability that helped him win a neck-and-neck competition with redshirt freshman Zach Calzada to start at quarterback.
“It was his pocket presence and his ability to throw the football accurately and make decisions,” Fisher said. “I’m a firm believer that decision-making and accuracy is how you play great football at quarterback. The legs are an added piece of what has to happen.”
King also completed 57.7% of his passes for 1.926 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Longview, where he played for his father and head coach John King. Combining raw ability and a coach’s son knack for the game, King has developed a maturity and knowledge beyond his years, A&M running back Isaiah Spiller said.
And King’s father suggests opponents shouldn’t underestimate his son’s ability to scramble and make plays.
“He may not be the top-level passer that other kids may be, but when it comes to 11-on-11 and having to readjust your platform in the pocket or escape the pocket and extend plays, he can do that with the best of them,” John King said. “The things he’s always been able to do is what, I think, Jimbo looks for in a quarterback. He can tell you what all 11 guys on the field are supposed to be doing. He’s always had that gift.”
Fisher said during the weekly SEC teleconference that the younger King has shown the right mix of aggressive play and ball protection in practice. By every indication, the veteran coach who led Florida State to the 2013 national championship — with a redshirt freshman named Jameis Winston under center coincidentally — is ready to roll with his newest quarterback.
That doesn’t mean Fisher isn’t as anxious as the rest of Aggieland to see how King handles the role beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday against Kent State at Kyle Field. Fisher admitted he is as nervous for his latest first-year starting quarterback as he was when he selected Kellen Mond to start in Mond’s sophomore season.
“I feel very comfortable about his preparation and the way he’s played, but at the same time, it’s still first games,” he said. “I hate to say it ... if I was coaching Joe Montana or Tom Brady, I’d still be nervous. It doesn’t matter. You’ve just got to trust your coaching and what the young man has done in camp and what you know you can do as a team.”