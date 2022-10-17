Texas A&M QB Haynes King ready to go against South Carolina

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Haynes King will be ready to go against South Carolina, head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference.

King was beat up in A&M’s 24-20 loss at Alabama on Oct. 8, but he along with the many players on the team benefitted from the Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) having an open week.

“It came a good time, we had some nicks and knacks,” Fisher said.

A&M will open the second half against South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be the Aggies’ fourth straight game away from home. A&M, who last played at Kyle Field on Sept. 17, will play four of its last five games at home.

“Any time you come off an off week, you get to refresh your button, you get to heal up, you get to get your mind cleared,” Fisher said.

King is coming off an impressive showing against Alabama, passing for 253 yards on 25-of-46 with two touchdowns and an interception.

King started the first two games of the season before being benched for junior Max Johnson, but he fractured a bone in his throwing hand against Mississippi State.