Texas A&M QB Haynes King, CB Denver Harris to transfer

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King and cornerback Denver Harris have entered the transfer portal, according to King’s father, John King, and a social media post from Harris.

“He’s grateful for his time in Aggieland,” John King, head coach at Longview, told The Eagle.

King earned the starting job this season but was relegated to backup twice, once behind transfer Max Johnson and again in favor of true freshman Conner Weigman. Injury forced head coach Jimbo Fisher’s hand in playing Weigman, and the freshman laid claim on the spot for the second half of the season.

King threw for 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and a score over three seasons at A&M. He also threw 10 career interceptions, including all six of the Aggies’ picks this season.

King played backup to then-senior Kellen Mond in 2020, seeing action in two games. He earned the starting role in 2021 over Zach Calzada, who has since transferred, but suffered an injury in the second game of the season and missed the rest of the year with a broken leg.

King started A&M’s first two games this season in a win over Sam Houston State and a loss to Appalachian State before losing his job to Johnson prior to the Miami game. He played late in the loss to Mississippi State after Johnson suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing hand. King started in losses to Alabama and South Carolina but was replaced late in the game against the Gamecocks due to an injury to his throwing shoulder. King returned once more for the Aggies’ loss to Florida as Weigman recovered from a bout with the flu.

News of King’s transfer was first reported by 247Sports.com.

King was a four-star recruit from Longview and the fifth-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.

Harris, a 247Sports.com five-star recruit from North Shore, had a short and turbulent stay in Aggieland. Harris was suspended twice during his only year at A&M, once for the Miami game due to a violation of team rules and then for the remainder of the season after the Aggies’ loss at South Carolina. According to the Houston Chronicle, Harris was one of four players suspended indefinitely for smoking a vape pen that contained marijuana inside the locker room and did not play in the final five games of the season.

Harris played in five games for the Aggies, recording 14 tackles and three pass breakups.

“I’m officially entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility,” he posted on social media.

King and Harris are two of 11 Aggie football players who have announced their intent to transfer. Most are players who have fallen down the depth chart behind younger teammates.