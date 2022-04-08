Texas A&M QB battle will be on display during Maroon & White Game

Texas A&M’s battle for starting quarterback between sophomore Haynes King, junior transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman will be the focal point for the Maroon & White Game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher has praised the quarterbacks’ development during spring drills, saying earlier this week “they’re all starting to see things now.”

Weigman is part of an incoming class that was ranked the nation’s best. Fisher is anxious to see how the newcomers perform in a game-type environment.

“Can they go out there and keep their poise, get the play call, get the check, get the alignment, get the assignment, understand their techniques?” Fisher said. “And not have pre-snap penalties and function within the offensive or defensive call that was made and then perform?”

The spring game is the centerpiece of A&M’s family weekend with the baseball, softball, track and field, men’s golf and soccer programs also holding events.

“I think it’s fun,” Fisher said. “It’s a great combination for family and friends to come see the kids. And it’s a game A&M wins no matter what, [and] you get a lot of work done.”

The best thing about a spring game for family, friends and fans is they can “enjoy and not have the stress of whether you win or lose,” Fisher said.

The game also will feature a halftime event with former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel playing quarterback for both teams in the Aggie Legends Flag Football Game organized by the A&M Letterman’s Association.