Texas A&M puts App State behind it - for now

Texas A&M no longer needs to be haunted by the loss to Appalachian State, but it has to correct a multitude of mistakes or it’ll lose another game or two against unranked teams.

The Aggies grabbed a 23-21 victory over 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday that has the potential to be season changing if A&M changes its erring ways. A&M started slow, falling behind 14-0. The Aggies botched a game-tying conversion. A&M had nine penalties for 65 yards and it was gutted for 244 yards rushing, getting outgained in total yardage for the third straight game.

A&M won because Arkansas made the bigger mistakes. That’s not a winning formula heading into three straight road games. A&M was helped because the Southwest Classic was at AT&T Stadium, a neutral site. The Aggies in the crowd of 63,580 were hoping and praying Arkansas would miss its go-ahead 42-yard field goal try with 90 seconds left. More importantly, they also probably started blowing hard as the kick drifted right and hit the top of the upright. The Aggies won’t have that kind of fan support in Starkville, Mississippi next week or the following week in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A&M needs to get a lot better in hurry. The mistakes A&M has been making will rev up opposing fans, who in turn will lift their own team.

The best thing A&M has going for it is quarterback Max Johnson. He was nails Saturday. Johnson dealt successfully with approximately 6-8 bad snaps. If he fumbles away just one, A&M probably loses. He was sacked three times, but it could easily have been 5-6.

“I thought he was very competitive,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “I thought we put a lot of pressure on him. Will still have to continue to improve our open-field tackling, [A&M] make us look bat at times, but I thought Johnson did a really good job.”

Johnson was at his best on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Evan Stewart for A&M’s first score. He had rushers bearing down from both sides, getting clear paths against A&M’s five wide-receiver set. Johnson had to loft the football over the rushers’ outstretched arms, resembling a golf wedge shot. Johnson deftly floated the ball into the middle of the end zone where Stewart made the catch as a defender with his back to the pass had no idea where the ball was. If that third-down pass is incomplete, A&M settles for a field goal. Again, the Aggies probably lose.

Johnson, a junior transfer from LSU, has been the much-needed mother of the offense head coach Jimbo Fisher talked about as A&M struggled in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State and the 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. Sophomore Haynes King wasn’t the answer because he couldn’t elevate his struggling teammates.

“He’s a young guy right now, he’s not ready to clean up anybody’s messes right now,” Fisher said two weeks ago. "He’s gotta do his things right.”

King struggled mightily with two interceptions and two fumbles. And though he didn’t lose a fumble, his first fumble was picked up by an offensive lineman who also fumbled. That was recovered by Appalachian State, leading to its first touchdown. King not only couldn’t clean up messes, he was creating some.

A&M hasn’t turned the ball over in two games under Johnson, who improves to 10-6 as a starter. His leadership on a unit that has started only two seniors in four games is priceless. And one of those seniors, wide receiver Ainias Smith, fractured his leg. His loss is huge. Smith had made 20 consecutive starts. He leads by example, one of those guys in practice who gets every 99 repetitions out of 100 right. With Smith gone, Johnson’s experience is even bigger for a unit that started four sophomores and two freshmen against Arkansas.

A&M true freshmen Donovan Green and Stewart accounted for six receptions for 86 yards Saturday night. All the young receivers are going to have to grow up. The offensive line took a step forward, paving the way for Devon Achane to rush for 159 yards. The defense found a way to win the game by turning a seemingly sure Arkansas touchdown for a 21-7 lead into a 98-yard combined return of a fumble by Tyreek Chappell and Demani Richardson that pulled A&M within 14-13.

The bottom line is A&M (3-1) found a way to win. The resume is shaky considering Appalachian State after beating A&M needed a Hail Mary to beat Troy and then lost to James Madison. A&M’s hard-fought 17-9 victory last week over 13th-ranked Miami lost its luster before the Aggies even kicked off Saturday night as the Hurricanes lost at home to Middle Tennessee State 45-31, giving up 507 yards.

A&M has work to do, but thanks to the win over Arkansas, it has a lot more to play for.

• NOTES — A&M moved up six spots to 17th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after. The Aggies also are 17th in the USA Today/Coaches poll. Arkansas, which had been 10th in both polls, fell to 19th by the coaches and 20th by AP. … Mississippi State (3-1) opened as a 1.5-point favorite over A&M.