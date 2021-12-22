Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl because of dwindling numbers, COVID-19 issues

A&M and Wake Forest were scheduled to play at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, in the 77th annual Gator Bowl, which is the sixth-oldest bowl game. It has been played annually since 1946 without interruption. The game would have been A&M’s second appearance in the Gator Bowl in four years. The Aggies defeated North Carolina State 52-13 on Dec. 31, 2018, to cap Fisher’s first season at A&M. That also was A&M’s first appearance in the Gator Bowl since 1957 when it lost 3-0 to Tennessee.

A&M was in position to play in the Citrus Bowl or possibly a New Year’s Six Bowl until losing the regular-season finale 27-24 to LSU. Some thought the Aggies could land in the Outback Bowl since A&M hasn’t been there since joining the SEC in 2012. The A&M-North Carolina State game also drew only 38,206 fans, one of the smallest Gator Bowl crowds. But the SEC sent 22nd-ranked Arkansas to the Outback Bowl, which is among six bowls the SEC supplies teams for after the College Football Playoff, the New Year’s Six bowls and the Citrus Bowl make their selections.