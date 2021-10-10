Texas A&M pulls off another miraculous upset of top-ranked Alabama

Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they were doing.

Texas A&M shocked the college football world with a 41-38 victory over top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama on Saturday night at Kyle Field. It was the kind of game Aggie fans had envisioned for months, but after A&M struggled against weaker opponents and lost back-to-back games to Arkansas and Mississippi State, it didn’t seem possible. Throw in that A&M was missing key players with injuries and had another starter suspended, it seemed that if A&M covered the 18-point spread it would be a moral victory.

That’s what made the victory so special. A&M was the better team for much of the game in ending Alabama’s 19-game winning streak and beating the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2012 when Johnny Manziel worked his magic.

The Aggies certainly had magic Saturday night. A&M started a pair of true freshmen and two sophomores on the offensive line, who had combined for 11 career starts. Redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada came into the game with a quarterback rating of 109.4 to rank 106th out of 118th nationally. He was starting only because redshirt freshman Haynes King broke his right tibia last month. Many thought Calzada would play out the string as the backup and transfer after King returned.