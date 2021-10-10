Texas A&M pulls off another miraculous upset of top-ranked Alabama

Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they were doing.
Texas A&M shocked the college football world with a 41-38 victory over top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama on Saturday night at Kyle Field. It was the kind of game Aggie fans had envisioned for months, but after A&M struggled against weaker opponents and lost back-to-back games to Arkansas and Mississippi State, it didn’t seem possible. Throw in that A&M was missing key players with injuries and had another starter suspended, it seemed that if A&M covered the 18-point spread it would be a moral victory.
That’s what made the victory so special. A&M was the better team for much of the game in ending Alabama’s 19-game winning streak and beating the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2012 when Johnny Manziel worked his magic.
The Aggies certainly had magic Saturday night. A&M started a pair of true freshmen and two sophomores on the offensive line, who had combined for 11 career starts. Redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada came into the game with a quarterback rating of 109.4 to rank 106th out of 118th nationally. He was starting only because redshirt freshman Haynes King broke his right tibia last month. Many thought Calzada would play out the string as the backup and transfer after King returned.
Calzada had the game of his young life. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns. He wasn’t sacked, and the interception he threw was a miscommunication with the receiver.
He also engineered the game-winning drive after being helped to the medical tent, taking a hit after throwing a perfect touchdown pass to Ainias Smith to tie the game.
While a makeshift offensive line allowed Calzada to find open receivers, the Aggie defense sacked Alabama’s Bryce Young four times and forced him into several incompletions.
From start to finish A&M played like the fifth-ranked team they were just a few weeks ago. It seems a bit amazing, considering the path the Aggies took. A season that looked lost just days ago has the potential for an unbelievable finish after A&M ended Alabama’s streak of having defeated 100 straight unranked opponents. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher also became the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat the Alabama head coach, who had been 24-0 against his former employees, including 4-0 against Fisher.
Fisher said at a Houston Touchdown Club function during the offseason that the Aggies would beat Saban’s butt again before he retired. He backed up the talk by having his team primed and ready Saturday.
A year ago almost to the date, the Aggies beat fourth-ranked Florida 41-38 on a walk-off field goal by Seth Small and didn’t lost again that season. It could happen again. The Aggies sure do love their traditions with 41-38 victories the latest and greatest.
