Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher has promoted defensive analyst Bryant Gross-Armiento to secondary coach.

Gross-Armiento came to A&M two years ago from Georgia where he spent one season as a quality control assistant. He joined the Bulldogs in May 2020 from Wake Forest where he was a graduate assistant helping in recruiting and defensive back.

Gross-Armiento played defensive back at Rutgers and transferred to Wake Forest but never played for the Deacons because of injuries. Gross-Armiento, who graduated from Wake Forest in 2017, played at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The A&M football program, which announced the hire via Twitter on Friday, had a coaching spot to fill after co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci was hired by Duke. Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin is expected to coach the linebackers with Gross-Armiento working with defensive backs coach TJ Rushing.

A&M on Friday also tweeted the official hiring of Ole Miss running backs coach Marquel Blackwell, which several outlets had reported two weeks ago.