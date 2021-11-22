Texas A&M prepares for an emotional night at LSU

Until Texas officially joins the Southeastern Conference, LSU is the closest thing Texas A&M has to a rivalry.

“This is always a great game, because how good they are and hopefully, how we’re developing and the importance of this game, so it’s always a great one for sure,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference.

This will be Fisher’s fourth time matchup with the Tigers. The Aggies ended a seven-game losing streak in the series with a 74-72 seven-overtime victory in his first season. LSU rolled to a 50-7 victory two years ago in Baton Rouge en route to the national championship. The fifth-ranked Aggies gutted out a 20-7 victory last year at Kyle Field.

This year, the 14th-ranked Aggies (8-3, 4-3) need a victory to improve their chances of getting a better bowl, while the Tigers (5-6, 2-5) are trying to become bowl-eligible. It’s also the final home game for coach Ed Orgeron who is 10-11 since winning the 2019 championship.

“I know it’s going to be his last game [at home], so they’ll be emotional and ready to play,” Fisher said. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

