Texas A&M players opting out of the season have the respect of Jimbo Fisher, teammates

Prior to Ausbon and Hines’ announcements, corner back Elijah Blades and safety Derrick Tucker tweeted their intentions to sit the season out. While Blades did not give an exact reason, Tucker said his was to support Black Lives Matter. Quarterback James Foster was the first to opt out.

Ausbon, in his social media announcement, said he is going to use the fall to finish his degree and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said he had conversations with Ausbon, his roommate and friend, prior to his decision to opt out and supports Ausbon’s choice.

“I always want to put his mental health first and if he doesn’t think he can be on the field at this time, I never want to pressure anybody to be back on the field,” Mond said.

The Aggie quarterback added that he never thought about opting out, nor does he foresee that happening this season.

Fisher said he doesn’t see any signs of anyone else choosing to opt out before the Aggies take the field for the first game of the season Saturday against Vanderbilt in Kyle Field.