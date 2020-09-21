Texas A&M players opting out of the season have the respect of Jimbo Fisher, teammates

So far, five Texas A&M football players have decided to opt out of playing in the 2020 football season. The two most noticeable were the more recent, junior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon and junior linebacker Anthony Hines III.
Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said every players' exit caught him by surprise, but with a global pandemic and racial injustice issues at the forefront of everyone’s minds, he understands.
“It always keeps you off guard because you hate to lose those guys,” Fisher said Monday on a Zoom conference. “But at the same time, all those things that have happened out there today, in this world and in recent times, there’s so many things and the way they affect young men and the way they affect families and we don’t always know the family effects that they’ve had and what those families have dealt with.”
After initially announcing his intent to opt out of the season Sunday, Hines tweeted more information about his decision, saying he wouldn't declare for the NFL draft and plans on playing in 2021.
“I’ve lost someone very close to me and my family to COVID three weeks ago,” Hines tweeted Monday. “I made the decision to opt out of this season due to concern for me & my family’s safety, as well as to try and make an impact off the field regarding social injustice.
“I plan to uses this fall to focus on the last class I have left here at A&M and get active in my community,” he continued.
Prior to Ausbon and Hines’ announcements, corner back Elijah Blades and safety Derrick Tucker tweeted their intentions to sit the season out. While Blades did not give an exact reason, Tucker said his was to support Black Lives Matter. Quarterback James Foster was the first to opt out.
Ausbon, in his social media announcement, said he is going to use the fall to finish his degree and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said he had conversations with Ausbon, his roommate and friend, prior to his decision to opt out and supports Ausbon’s choice.
“I always want to put his mental health first and if he doesn’t think he can be on the field at this time, I never want to pressure anybody to be back on the field,” Mond said.
The Aggie quarterback added that he never thought about opting out, nor does he foresee that happening this season.
Fisher said he doesn’t see any signs of anyone else choosing to opt out before the Aggies take the field for the first game of the season Saturday against Vanderbilt in Kyle Field.
“We wish those guys nothing but the best, but, you know we love to have them, but at the same time, we understand and respect everything they do,” Fisher said. “Both guys are outstanding students. They’re outstanding people and have done a great job for us. That’s just the times we’re in right now.”
