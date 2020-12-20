Texas A&M players, coaches react to College Football Playoff exclusion

After Sunday's announcement of the College Football Playoff field, Texas A&M players, current and former, as well as coaches took to social media to voice their opinions on missing the four-team tournament. The Aggies were ranked No. 5 behind Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame, respectively.
If Texas had the season we had they would have been in the playoffs. The new A&M is coming 🉑✌🏿— Jayden Peevy 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) December 20, 2020
Bull💩 @CFBPlayoff— Jayden Peevy 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) December 20, 2020
JOKE— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) December 20, 2020
“Texas A&M has no quality wins.” All of these SEC teams that are “MEDIOCRE” in the media’s eyes would run the table in some of these other leagues. Only a few teams out of the SEC can really play in the SEC.— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) December 20, 2020
If we was a Blue Blood school we wouldn’t be having this conversation 😂— Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) December 20, 2020
Snubbed Us What was so impressive about Ohio State but the hype ? (only played 6) games Norte Dame Lost by over 20 late in the season FYI the A&M team that lost to #1 Bama was an absolutely different team Oh yea J.Waddle was in attendance CFP is a Joke 😂— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) December 20, 2020
Crazy thing is If we was trash as TU they would have let us in. This is all about politics It’s a damn shame— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) December 20, 2020
IDC We Still #WokeEmUp this year#GigEm so proud of my guys 👍🏾Gods Plan— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) December 20, 2020
Texas A&M is the most boycotted team In America ✌🏾— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) December 20, 2020
Keep going till you can’t be denied. #CollegeFootballPlayoff #sec #GigEm— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) December 20, 2020
I may never watch an ESPN analyst talk again for the rest of my life...— Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) December 20, 2020
All respect to the teams that got into the playoff...— Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) December 20, 2020
Lol.— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) December 20, 2020
Can’t count us out for long 💯— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) December 20, 2020
We still have more to prove!! Let’s get it!! 👍🏾— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) December 20, 2020
I don’t think people understand how difficult an SEC only schedule is!!!No games in the SEC are guaranteed! EVERYONE IN THE SEC BEATS UP ON EACH OTHER, THAT’S WHY THE RECORDS ARE THE WAY THEY ARE!— KC (@Keldrick_Carper) December 20, 2020
🤡— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) December 20, 2020
Really?— Chase Lane (@chasellane) December 20, 2020
Feel sorry for whoever we play next..— Devin Morris (@dmorris_11) December 20, 2020
This some BULL 💩 🤬 @CFBONFOX— BrianGeorge (@briangeorge1100) December 20, 2020
Wowwwwww... Hate to see A&M left out of that— Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) December 20, 2020
A&M is the Obvious 4th Seed and it’s really not even a discussion. They bring up that week 2 Bama loss like it wasn’t 3 MONTHS AGO. Do teams not get better as the season goes on???— Otaro Alaka🇳🇬 (@OtaroAlaka) December 20, 2020
Notre Dame literally just played a playoff game yesterday showed you exactly what they would do in the playoffs lol what we doin— Otaro Alaka🇳🇬 (@OtaroAlaka) December 20, 2020
If any other SEC team not named Texas A&M was sitting at the #5 spot for 4 weeks... cmon bruh— Otaro Alaka🇳🇬 (@OtaroAlaka) December 20, 2020
So it doesn’t matter how many games a team plays— Kwame Etwi (@Kwame_9) December 20, 2020
Just continue to live & play to prove the ones who believed in you were right. Keep that same energy til the end. #perspective #GigEm 👍🏽— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) December 20, 2020
I remember the last time I watched them play ND, I was watching the Bachelor by halftime 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/4eVImPhIZU— Jake Hubenak (@hubenak_j) December 20, 2020
Committee let Notre Dame fool em every year..... I swear they got 9 lives over there man!— Daylon Mack (@DaylonMack) December 20, 2020
I rather them go back to the old BCS rankings if this how they gone do it. Ain’t no point of having a playoffs they just throwing mfs in it— Tra Carson (@PlutoCarson) December 20, 2020
Ohio state didn’t even want to play football this year smh— Tra Carson (@PlutoCarson) December 20, 2020
It don’t matter how good the teams are lol they gone put in who they wanna put in... All Politics— Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) December 20, 2020
ABSOLUTE TRASH. The CFP committee should be embarrassed.— Shane Tripucka (@ShaneTrip17) December 20, 2020
