Texas A&M PK Caden Davis ready to step from Small's shadow

Texas A&M football player Caden Davis didn’t walk the stage during graduation ceremonies at Reed Arena on Friday, because he was practicing for the biggest test of his athletic career.

Davis heads into the season as the team’s top place-kicker. The junior has patiently waited for three seasons behind Seth Small who made a school-record 71 field goals.

“I’m super excited to finally have the stage to myself,” Davis said.

The sure-footed Small hit 82.5% of his field goals in the last two years — 33 of 40 — which didn’t give Davis much of a chance to see the field. Small, though, showed Davis what he’ll have to do when he gets on the field.

“What he taught me and helped me get better at was just my consistency overall,” Davis said. “I was more like a big-legged kicker coming in and his consistency was what made him so good.”

Davis had an edge on Small when it came to strength. Davis handled kickoffs and often was a weapon for the Aggies in field position. He had 108 touchbacks in 128 kickoffs in the last two years. If Davis didn’t kick it to the end zone, it typically was planned as A&M looked to pin the opponent inside the 20.

Davis attributes his powerful leg primarily to having played soccer.

“I think that’s usually how it goes for most kickers,” Davis said. “They start playing soccer — just that ball contact and so it kind of came naturally for me. And then from there, I started practicing kicking with Kohl’s Kicking organization and kind of fine-tuned all of that raw ability into being able to make it more precise and be able to kick a football straight.”

Davis played all sports as a youth, but focused on football in high school. He opted to take up track his sophomore and junior years, running the 100, 200 and 400 meters. He started playing soccer not for his big leg, but that he could outrun everybody.

“I think track and field especially helped me with my leg strength as well, just getting those fast-twitch muscle fibers to get going because I ran all the short-distance stuff,” Davis said. “It kind of just made me more coordinated as well. I think soccer players really are the most, well-rounded athletes usually if they play another sport.”

Soccer is good for foot and eye coordination, which is a huge asset, Davis said.

“Other sports they don’t really have that,” he said. “Definitely playing other sports made me a more well-rounded athlete. I can do some other things besides just kick a football.”

If he can take what he’s been doing in fall camp at the Coolidge Practice Fields to Kyle Field, the Aggies will be happy with him just kicking. Davis said he’s typically good within 65 yards. Small’s longest field goal was 52 yards and that was in his freshman season.

“Really, I haven’t been pushing my distance too much lately,” Davis said. “I’ve been trying to just hone in on the kicks I’ll actually kick in a game. I haven’t been gone much past 55, but when I’m actually trying to push it, the furthest I’ve hit while at A&M is 76 yards.”

Davis admitted it came on a very windy day. Davis has attempted only one field goal at A&M, a missed 37-yarder last year against New Mexico in the fourth quarter of a 34-0 victory. In high school, Davis had Small’s kind of numbers, hitting 11 of 15 as a senior. For his career, he was 41 of 56.

Davis hit the biggest field goal of his prep career after a huge miss. In 2017, Round Rock Cedar Ridge defeated Coppell 35-34 in overtime in the Class 6A regionals as Davis missed what would have been a game-winner. Davis atoned by opening his senior season with a game-winning 57-yarder in a 30-28 victory over Garland Sachse.

“I had put in a lot of work,” Davis said. “So it was quite a turnaround right there. We were underdogs that game. I wasn’t surprised that I made it or had the distance to make it, but I was just glad to be in that situation, it was a great opportunity.”

Small in his career made a pair of memorable field goals in helping A&M grab 41-38 victories over Florida in 2020 and Alabama last year.

“It’s definitely every kicker’s dream to be able to be in that situation, for sure,” Davis said.

In the offseason Davis focused a lot on the mental side of things to prepare himself for those kind of big moments.

“I really did hone in on some of the finer things — the technical stuff that’s very minute — because I don’t want to have any reason to miss a kick,” Davis said. “I want just to be as locked in as I can and have no reason to miss. I’ve been doing pretty good so far this fall camp. I’m feeling really good about where I’m at technically and mentally right now.”

NOTES — Davis came to A&M football games as a youth because his father is Class of 1999. … Davis’ degree was in Supply Chain Management. He plans to get his master’s in real estate. … A&M junior punter Nikolas Constantinou (University Studies, Leadership) also didn’t get to walk the stage Friday, but senior tight end Max Wright (University Studies, Global Arts, Planning & Design) and junior wide receiver Chase Lane (Communication) did.