Texas A&M pauses in-person football activities after positive COVID-19 tests

Accommodations will be made based on the results of those tests, Fisher said.

Richardson will not be available for Saturday’s game, because of safety protocols that include a mandatory 10-day isolation period the Southeastern Conference mandated on positive tests, Fisher said.

Fisher, frequently in fall camp and during the season, praised his team’s ability to ward off COVID-19 threats while being socially distant and avoiding large gatherings. Almost all student-athletes at A&M are taking all online classes, said A&M athletics director Ross Bjork.

“It’s extremely difficult, and not only for them, but for my staff and myself," Fisher said. "I’m very aware of the things I have to do and you have to do it constantly. It can happen to you without you even knowing. You can be as safe as you can be. Our protocols, I think are excellent, but it can just happen and that’s the unfortunate thing about it.”

COVID-19 has made a surge through college football in the last few weeks. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the last two weeks, including a Tiger loss to Notre Dameon Saturday.