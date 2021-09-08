 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M partners with Vet Tix for free ticket program
0 comments

Texas A&M partners with Vet Tix for free ticket program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M athletics department and 12th Man Foundation have partnered with Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), an organization that helps provide free tickets to men and women who serve the country.

Vet Tix supports U.S. military personnel and veterans, and its 1st Tix Tickets program offers tickets to seerving and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, nurses and 911 dispatchers.

A&M is working with the organization to give complimentary tickets for games across campus this school year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 2

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert