Texas A&M partners with Vet Tix for free ticket program

The Texas A&M athletics department and 12th Man Foundation have partnered with Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), an organization that helps provide free tickets to men and women who serve the country.
Vet Tix supports U.S. military personnel and veterans, and its 1st Tix Tickets program offers tickets to seerving and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, nurses and 911 dispatchers.
A&M is working with the organization to give complimentary tickets for games across campus this school year.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!