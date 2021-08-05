Texas A&M opens fall training camp Friday

NOTES — The team will hold an open practice at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Kyle Field. Fans may park in lot 62 and can enter Kyle Field through Entry 3 Hall of Champions to sit in the west side field boxes. It will be a non-ticketed event, and concessions will not be open. Fans may bring in bottles of waters. Video streaming of the event is prohibited. ... A&M’s practices Friday and Saturday will be closed to the public. ... A&M offensive tackle Kenyon Green, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and tight end Jalen Wydermyer were named to the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List on Thursday. The juniors are among 80 players on the watch list. Players had to be a down lineman or linebacker with the stipulations that linemen have to set up no farther than 10 yards to the left or right of the ball at the snap and linebackers have to set up no farther than 5 yards deep from the line of scrimmage. Nominees can’t come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or a receiver or be listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver. ... Junior running back Isaiah Spiller made the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. The 53-player watch list includes Indiana senior wide receiver Camron Buckley, Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch and San Jose State senior quarterback Nick Starkel — all former A&M players who transferred.