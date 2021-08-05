Texas A&M opens fall training camp Friday

One of Texas A&M’s most highly anticipated football seasons will start Friday with the first fall practice.
The Aggies went 9-1 last season and finished ranked fourth in the final Associated Press poll, their highest since the 1939 national championship team. The Aggies return 15 starters and both kicking specialists among 59 returning lettermen for fourth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is 26-10 in three seasons at A&M. He’s had three straight top 10 recruiting classes, and his upperclassmen are now helping him reinforce a culture of toughness and accountability.
“It’s getting to that point now where they can finish my sentences,” Fisher said at the Southeastern Conference Media Days last month. “They know what I want to say. We’re in a meeting, and I’ll bring it up, and they’ll say, ‘Coach, we got this. Yes, sir.’ I don’t even have to finish it.”
A&M finished last season strong by winning eight straight games, capped with a 41-27 victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. The Aggies return nine starters on defense but have to replace linebacker Buddy Johnson, who was the leading tackler. On offense, they have to replace four linemen and quarterback Kellen Mond, a three-year starter.
Sophomore Zach Calzada and redshirt freshmen Haynes King are competing to replace Mond in a position battle that will be the focus of fall camp until Fisher names one the starter for the season opener against Kent State at Kyle Field on Sept. 4. King is the favorite, according to sportsbetting.ag.
Fueling optimism for A&M in 2021 is a very favorable schedule. The Aggies play only three true road games — at Missouri (Oct. 16), Ole Miss (Nov. 13) and LSU (Nov. 27) against teams that each went 5-5 last season. A&M opens against five teams that had a combined 16-22 record last season before playing defending national champion Alabama on Oct. 9 at Kyle Field.
Phil Steele picked A&M sixth nationally in his preseason poll behind Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.
“This year’s offensive line has more overall talent and if they gel and quarterback Haynes King is as good as I think he will be, then they are legitimate national champion contenders despite hosting Alabama and playing LSU on the road,” Steele wrote.
Winning comes when you don’t worry about results said Fisher, who won the national title in his fourth season at Florida State.
“The results will come when we really buy into the day-to-day process of how we have to do things to create those habits and allow us to really execute under pressure and take those next steps,” Fisher said.
Only eight players remain from the Kevin Sumlin era — defensive back Keldrick Carper, defensive ends Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson, linebacker Aaron Hansford, wide receiver Hezekiah Jones, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, offensive lineman Grayson Reed and walk-on tight end Jacob Groff.
NOTES — The team will hold an open practice at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Kyle Field. Fans may park in lot 62 and can enter Kyle Field through Entry 3 Hall of Champions to sit in the west side field boxes. It will be a non-ticketed event, and concessions will not be open. Fans may bring in bottles of waters. Video streaming of the event is prohibited. ... A&M’s practices Friday and Saturday will be closed to the public. ... A&M offensive tackle Kenyon Green, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and tight end Jalen Wydermyer were named to the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List on Thursday. The juniors are among 80 players on the watch list. Players had to be a down lineman or linebacker with the stipulations that linemen have to set up no farther than 10 yards to the left or right of the ball at the snap and linebackers have to set up no farther than 5 yards deep from the line of scrimmage. Nominees can’t come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or a receiver or be listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver. ... Junior running back Isaiah Spiller made the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. The 53-player watch list includes Indiana senior wide receiver Camron Buckley, Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch and San Jose State senior quarterback Nick Starkel — all former A&M players who transferred.