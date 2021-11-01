Texas A&M-Ole Miss game to kick at 6

Texas A&M’s football game at Ole Miss on Nov. 13 will kick at 6 p.m., and be televised by ESPN.

The Southeastern Conference’s other games that day will be Mississippi State at Auburn, 11 a.m. (ESPN); New Mexico State at Alabama, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Samford at Florida, 11 a.m. (SEC Network-plus); Georgia at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (ESPN2); and Arkansas at LSU, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network).