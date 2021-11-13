 Skip to main content
Texas A&M-Ole Miss Game Day: Quarters
Texas A M Mississippi Football ainias smith catch

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith, right, lunges forward after catching a pass in front of Ole Miss defensive back Miles Battle (6) during the first half Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

FIRST QUARTER

Touchdown on hold: Ole Miss’ Henry Parrish Jr. had a 10-yard touchdown run negated by a holding penalty on wide receiver Dontario Drummond, who atoned later by making a 2-yard touchdown catch on fourth down.

Defense stiffens, sort of: After scoring on its first two possessions, the Rebels went three-and-out, but on second down Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral missed a wide-open Dannis Jackson for what would have been a big gain.

Finishing with a flourish: A wide-open Jahcour Pearson caught a 30-yard pass for Ole Miss then on the next play added an 18-yard grab that should have been a short gain, but Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones couldn’t make the tackle. Safety Leon O’Neal Jr. compounded the problem by drawing a 15-yard facemask penalty.

Key statistic: Ole Miss had a 221-60 edge in total yards.

SECOND QUARTER

Defense steps up: One the quarter’s first play, A&M defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal forced Corral to fumble, and teammate Tyree Johnson recovered the ball at the A&M 31-yard line. Corral entered the game with only three turnovers for the season (two interceptions, one fumble).

A four-point swing: On second-and-goal from the A&M 1, Ole Miss lost 18 yards as A&M safety Demani Richardson sacked Corral, forcing a fumble the Rebels recovered at the 19. Ole Miss settled for a 32-yard field and 13-0 lead.

No time to celebrate: A&M put up a goal-line stand late in the quarter, shutting down Ole Miss after the Rebels earned a first down at the Aggie 1. But on the first play of the ensuing possession, Ole Miss tackled running back Isaiah Spiller for a safety and 15-0 lead.

Key statistic: For the half, Ole Miss gained 408 yards — more than six A&M opponents had for the entire game.

THIRD QUARTER

Targeting call: Ole Miss senior safety Jake Springer was ejected for targeting A&M wide receiver Demond Demas, who made a 9-yard catch on the play. Ole Miss’ Deantre Prince wrapped up Demas with Springer coming in late.

Drought over: Devon Achane scored on a 24-yard run with 6 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter for A&M’s first offensive touchdown in almost exactly two games. Achane’s 35-yard run against South Carolina with 3:01 left in the third quarter was their last TD.

Costly mistake: Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy couldn’t handle a handoff from his quarterback and instead of falling on the football, tried to pick it up. He lost it again with Corral falling on it for an 8-yard loss, blowing up a drive that picked up three first downs.

Key statistic: A&M had a 138-35 edge in yards in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Not fooled: Ole Miss tried to run a fake field goal, but holder Mac Brown came up short on the run, and the Aggies took over at their 20.

Field-position plays: Pearson caught a 14-yard pass just off the ground on third-and-11 that withstood a review, and Ealy followed with a 19-yard run, helping the Rebels eventually pin the Aggies at their 12 with a good punt.

Two turnovers, two TDs: Ole Miss’ Snoop Conner scored on a 13-yard run two plays after an interception by backup linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk on a high throw that Demas couldn’t catch. Two plays from scrimmage later, Ole Miss free safety A.J. Finley returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown.

Key statistic: A&M’s four-game winning streak ended.

— ROBERT CESSNA

