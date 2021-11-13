Texas A&M-Ole Miss Game Day: Quarters

No time to celebrate: A&M put up a goal-line stand late in the quarter, shutting down Ole Miss after the Rebels earned a first down at the Aggie 1. But on the first play of the ensuing possession, Ole Miss tackled running back Isaiah Spiller for a safety and 15-0 lead.

Key statistic: For the half, Ole Miss gained 408 yards — more than six A&M opponents had for the entire game.

THIRD QUARTER

Targeting call: Ole Miss senior safety Jake Springer was ejected for targeting A&M wide receiver Demond Demas, who made a 9-yard catch on the play. Ole Miss’ Deantre Prince wrapped up Demas with Springer coming in late.

Drought over: Devon Achane scored on a 24-yard run with 6 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter for A&M’s first offensive touchdown in almost exactly two games. Achane’s 35-yard run against South Carolina with 3:01 left in the third quarter was their last TD.

Costly mistake: Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy couldn’t handle a handoff from his quarterback and instead of falling on the football, tried to pick it up. He lost it again with Corral falling on it for an 8-yard loss, blowing up a drive that picked up three first downs.