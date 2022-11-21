Texas A&M OL PJ Williams arrested on marijuana charge

Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams was arrested on a state jail felony possession of marijuana charge Saturday night stemming from an erratic driving traffic stop.

According to the police report, Williams had 7.7 ounces of marijuana in a black bag with a Texas A&M football name tag attached to it. Williams was released from the Brazos County Jail on a $5,000 surety bond. A state jail felony is punishable by 180 days to two years jail time and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, College Station police witnessed a car making a double lane change across George Bush Drive West that almost resulted in a collision, according to the probable cause statement. After the car made a left turn without using a signal, the officer proceeded with the traffic stop.

Texas A&M defensive back Denver Harris was driving the vehicle, according to the report.

Both Williams and Harris, a pair of true freshman, were indefinitely suspended after the Aggies road trip to South Carolina and didn't suite up for the last four games.

The arresting officer smelled marijuana coming from the car and detained both in handcuffs while searching the vehicle. Williams admitted to having marijuana in the backpack, but stated it was between 2-3 ounces, according to the report.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his press conference that both players remain suspended indefinitely.

“That’s all with the university and the judicial system and everything that goes on,” Fisher said.

Harris had seen action in five of the team's first six games with 14 tackles, while Williams played in only the season opener against Sam Houston State.