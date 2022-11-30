 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson named to SEC community service team

  • 0

Texas A&M junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team Wednesday. Robinson volunteers at Twin City Missions and has participated in the A&M Athletics Sports Day event at the local Boys and Girls Club.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

SMU Postgame: Wade Taylor IV, Henry Coleman III

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert