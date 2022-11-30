Texas A&M junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team Wednesday. Robinson volunteers at Twin City Missions and has participated in the A&M Athletics Sports Day event at the local Boys and Girls Club.
Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson named to SEC community service team
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a…
The Texas A&M football team will gear up for its final game of the season this Saturday at Kyle Field against fifth-ranked LSU. The game i…
Saturday’s matchup with No. 5 LSU effectively served as Texas A&M’s bowl game, and the Aggies made the most of the night by spoiling the T…
A&M DL Elijah Jeudy, RB LJ Johnson and LB Ish Harris all announced Sunday on social media that they were entering the transfer portal.
Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Darrell Dickey was relieved of his duties, the school announced Monday.
Texas A&M’s football team signed a record-setting recruiting class last December and February, but the talk this week in Aggieland is abou…
If Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher hires an offensive coordinator this offseason, he needs to find one who will call the kind of game he did agai…
A smaller crowd at Kyle Field didn’t deter the Texas A&M football team during the Aggies’ 20-3 win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.
Just when you thought you had the Texas A&M football team figured out, think again.