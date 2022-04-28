Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green remains home with first-round selection by Houston Texans

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green is staying near his hometown after the Houston Texans selected him with the 15th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday.

The Humble native was the fourth offensive lineman selected and the first offensive guard off the board.

Texans head coach Love Smith was the only NFL head coach present at A&M’s Pro Day this year. Green said he had a meeting with Smith prior to the draft.

“He’s a Texas guy,” Green said of Smith. “He was saying, ‘I really want Texas guys here and rebuild this team from the ground up.’ I knew they were looking at me, but you know, I didn’t think they were going to take me right there. So it’s truly a blessing.”

Green, a two-time first-team All-American and a freshman All-American, started 35 games for the Aggies in his three seasons in College Station. During his junior campaign, he played every position on the offensive line except center over 12 starts and was the only Football Bowl Subdivision player to record 80 or more plays at four different positions. He played all five offensive line positions during his A&M career.

Green said he wasn’t sure yet how he’ll fit into the Texans’ plans.

“It helped me a lot playing different positions, knowing I can come in and do my best,” he said. “I can come in and be a team player and be the best I can be and help the team in whatever form or fashion that is.”

He captained an offensive line that opened holes for 2,196 team rushing yards last season.

Green was a 247Sports.com five-star recruit from Atascocita in the class of 2019. He was ranked the 15th overall recruit of the class and No. 1 in the state of Texas.

Green breaks a streak of four consecutive drafts without an Aggie taken in the first round, the last being in 2017 when defensive end Miles Garrett was taken first overall by the Cleveland Browns. A&M had a streak of seven drafts with at least one first-round selection spanning from 2011-17. During that spell, four Aggie offensive linemen went in the first round.

Green is the eighth Aggie offensive lineman to be taken in the first round.

A&M’s top lineman was one of 12 Southeastern Conference players selected Friday, including top pick Travon Walker, a Georgia defensive end headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Georgia had five players selected in Thursday’s first round.

Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. Eight other Aggies with draft grades on NFL.com remain to be drafted with defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, running back Isaiah Spiller and tight end Jalen Wydermyer projected as possible Day 2 picks. According to ESPN, Leal is the fourth-best defensive end still undrafted, and Spiller is the fourth-best running back left to be picked.

All of the remaining Aggies hope to have the same good vibes as Green experienced Friday.

“It was a blessing to be able to sit there and hear everybody cheer for me,” Green said. “I’m going to be home, so it’s a blessing. I’m grateful and honored. ... I’m not nervous anymore. I’m not having jitters anymore. I know where I’m at, so from here on out it’s time to work and time to grind.”

