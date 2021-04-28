Texas A&M offensive linemen ready for NFL draft

Moore emerged as the Aggies’ starting left tackle in Jimbo Fisher’s first season at A&M in 2018, but the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman often drew outside criticism. Three seasons later, ESPN ranks Moore as the 119th player overall in the draft and the 12th offensive tackle. He is projected to be the first Aggie offensive lineman taken this week.

According to ESPN’s player projections, Moore has a 13.8% chance of becoming an NFL starter and a 38.5% chance of being a career backup. NFL.com has Moore slated as a sixth-round pick.

Moore used his time away from the game during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic to improve. When guys returned to summer workouts months later, many were 30 or 40 pounds overweight, Green said. Moore was different.

“Dan took the mentality of getting really strong and really fast,” Green said. “He lost some weight and played fantastic because of it. He was in great shape all season.”

To McCollum, Moore and Hocker stood out for that athleticism.

“Pretty much all of us are classified as freaks,” McCollum said. “I would say more so Dan and Hocker are more gifted, freak athletes. We played really well together, but I think we would play well with any offensive line.”