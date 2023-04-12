Texas A&M offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff, who started 10 games last year and made the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team, will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Wykoff, who played in all 12 games last year, made the announcement via social media Wednesday morning.

“I am thankful for my time [at] A&M and the coaching I have received,” Wykoff said. “I will have 3 years of eligibility left.”

Wykoff played in four games in 2021, taking a redshirt.

Wykoff started the first two games at center when Bryce Foster was out. Wykoff started at left guard against Alabama, then went back to center for six starts.