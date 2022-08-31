Texas A&M offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff making strides ahead of season opener

With Texas A&M’s quarterback situation sorted and Haynes King reigning on top of the depth chart, all eyes are directed just in front of where King will take each snap Saturday morning.

Though the Aggies return freshman All-American Bryce Foster at center, redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff saw extensive first-team action at the position during fall camp. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher wouldn’t reveal if one or both will see significant time with the first-team offense Saturday when the Aggies open the season against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field.

“We’ll wait and see,” Fisher said during the Southeastern Conference’s teleconference Wednesday. “We feel very good about both guys. They both can play, and we’ll see who’s playing well and doing what we’re doing. Both guys are available [and have] played well.”

Earlier during fall camp, Fisher said Wykoff was one of the players who had pleasantly surprised him during the Aggies’ month of preseason training.

“[Wykoff’s] done a really good job,” Fisher said. “He’s played good football. We’ve executed very well with him playing center and playing guard, two different positions. ... He’s improved a lot in how he’s playing and consistency and how maturity has helped him.”

While Wykoff’s rise has come as a surprise to those in Aggie circles, Magnolia head football coach Craig Martin wasn’t phased by the news. Wykoff’s ability to quickly absorb information was a hallmark of the former three-star recruit while playing for Martin with the Bulldogs.

“He’s just an incredibly hard worker, and he’s a very intelligent young man, so he knows where he’s at,” Martin said. “If you’re competing for a spot with Bryce Foster, you better know what you are doing and you better be ready for that when the opportunity presents itself. That’s the thing that doesn’t surprise me about him. He’s always been a very mature kid. ... He enjoys the process of getting better and understands what that takes and understands what it looks like when he gets an opportunity.”

Wykoff made the most of a new opportunity when Martin arrived at Magnolia prior to his junior year. He had spent his first two seasons as a fullback and tight end but moved to guard under Martin and proved how effective he could be up front.

In the Bulldog’s second-round playoff matchup with defending state champion Highland Park, Wykoff was matched against four-star edge rusher Price Dorbah, who later signed with Texas. Martin said the young offensive lineman turned his excitement for the challenge into success that night, despite Magnolia’s season coming to an end.

“That’s the time that everybody figured out that he wasn’t just a big kid, but he was pretty good at what he does,” Martin said.

Wykoff didn’t give up a sack during his two seasons on the offensive line at Magnolia, Martin said. But Wykoff played only one game at center for the Bulldogs, filling in for a teammate who had COVID-19. Like Foster, he’s developing most of his skills at center after arriving in Aggieland.

Foster made a name for himself during his first year playing center then continued to have a sterling freshman year by advancing to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the shot put. He missed the football team’s spring practice while competing on the track team, then a small injury saw him relegated to the sideline for some of fall camp, potentially opening the door for Wykoff.

Fisher declined to answer if both Foster and Wykoff could see the field at the same time, one at center and one at guard.

“We’ll see. I can’t answer that,” Fisher said.

Though Wykoff had limited time at center in high school, Martin said he is exactly the type of player you want anchoring the line.

“When it’s all said and done, a kid that’s played tackle and a kid that’s played center, what it does help is that you do have a much better understanding of how the whole thing fits together, whether that’s a run scheme or that’s a pass protection,” Martin said. “You understand how valuable it is to be able to communicate and how all those pieces fit together.”