Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green selected 15th by hometown Houston Texans

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green is staying near his hometown as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Houston Texans.

The Humble native was the fourth offensive lineman selected Thursday and the first offensive guard off the board.

Green, a two-time first-team All-American, started 35 games for the Aggies in his three seasons in College Station. During his junior campaign, he played every position on the offensive line except center over 12 starts. He captained an offensive line that opened holes for 2,196 team rushing yards through the season.

Green breaks a streak of four consecutive drafts without an Aggie taken in the first round, the last being in 2017 when defensive end Miles Garrett was the first overall selection by the Cleveland Browns. A&M had a streak of seven drafts with at least one first-round selection spanning from 2011-17. During that spell, four Aggie offensive linemen were taken in the first round.

Green is the eighth Aggie offensive lineman all-time to go in the first round.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.