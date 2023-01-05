Texas A&M offensive guard Robinson will return for senior season

Texas A&M offensive guard Layden Robinson is returning for his senior season, making the announcement via social media Thursday.

“I feel like I’ve left a lot of unfinished business on the field, so with that being said, let’s run it back,” Robinson tweeted.

Robinson started all 12 games this season at right guard, giving him 20 straight starts.

Robinson was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference pick as a sophomore and was a preseason first-team pick by the coaches this year, but didn’t have a good one with his NFL draft stock falling.

“I’ll be the first one to tell you that [I haven't had a good season],” Robinson said after the Ole Miss game. “But I’m working at it every single day to make sure I get better, and that’s my focus every day to make this offensive line better as a whole.”

A&M (5-7) struggled on offense throughout the season, averaging 360.9 yards to rank 93rd in the country and scoring 22.8 points per game to rank 101st.

