Texas A&M offense moves forward without Smith; Addazio missed Arkansas game; Johnson earns SEC honors

Texas A&M’s offense has several things to clean up and it’ll have to get done without its most experienced player, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, who is unquestionably the unit’s leader.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed at his weekly Monday press conference that Smith suffered a season-ending injury to his lower body in Saturday’s 23-21 victory over 10th-ranked Arkansas.

Fisher said it will be hard to replace Smith’s “diversity and leadership and experience, but he’ll be around to help those guys and mentor those guys and that’s the best he can do. He’s a unique player and a unique competitor. I love him to death, it’s just an unfortunate situation.”

Even Smith’s injury showed his worth, getting his right leg rolled up in a pile while blocking downfield.

“Losing Ainias is huge,” said tight end Max Wright, the only other senior with a start this year on a young offense. “The versatility that he brings, being able to put him in the backfield or out in the slot, or being able to put him on a single side receiver. The kid can play anywhere on the field he wants to and he’s also a great blocker out of the backfield, too.”

Smith has 127 career receptions for 1,612 yards with 17 touchdowns. He also has 67 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

Opposing defenses had to account for Smith and junior running back Devon Achane, the unit’s two biggest weapons. Smith’s worth always didn’t show up in the statistics, because of his passion for blocking and the extra attention he earned from defenses, creating space for others.

A&M (3-1) will get much younger on offense without Smith. That’s a concern for a sputtering unit heading into a stretch of three straight road games starting at Mississippi State (3-1) on Saturday.

A&M rallied to beat Arkansas, but was outgained 415-343 in total yards. Arkansas jumped to a 14-0 lead as the Aggies had only 28 yards on their first 12 plays. A&M had nine penalties in the game for 65 yards, eight of them on the offense.

“We have to play smarter,” Fisher said.

There were positives as the offensive line had its best game, considering the competition. A&M rushed for a season-high 192 yards as Achane had 159 on 19 carries. Freshman tight end Donovan Green had three receptions for 50 yards.

“I think our offensive line improved a lot,” Fisher said. “They did a great job getting [Achane] to the second level.”

The defense saved the day, returning a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, pulling A&M within 14-13 when it appeared the Razorbacks would take a possible 21-7 halftime lead. Arkansas had another fumble when it was driving for a potential game-driving score, losing 9 yards on the play which became huge when Arkansas missed a go-ahead 42-yard field goal by inches.

“I’m proud of our team in the way they competed in the game and as far as how hard we competed in the game,” Fisher said. “We won the game and I’m very proud of that, but I’m not very happy in how we played. I don’t think we played close to our best. [It’s] encouraging in that there’s a lot more in there in how we have to play. [But] we also need to realize and get that done.”

• Assistant coach misses Arkansas. A&M first-year offensive line coach Steve Addazio missed the Arkansas game after getting diagnosed with pneumonia Saturday morning, said an A&M official. He is expected back at practice this week and will coach at Mississippi State.

• SEC cites Johnson. Junior defensive back Antonio Johnson, who had 13 tackles against Arkansas, shared SEC defensive player of the week honors with Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who had five tackles, including 2.5 sacks in a victory over Vanderbilt.

• Alabama kicks at 7. The A&M-Alabama game on Oct. 8 will kick at 7 p.m. and be on CBS. Other games that day are Tennessee at LSU, 11 a.m. (ESPN); Arkansas at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Missouri at Florida, 11 a.m. (ESPNU); Auburn at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); and South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

• More Smith numbers. Smith has started a team-best 20 straight games and his 25 overall starts trails only senior defensive backs Demani Richardson (35) and Myles Jones (30).

The only wide receivers on the roster with double-digit receptions in the career are junior Chase Lane (44-572, 13.0, 2 TDs) and senior Jalen Preston (29-394, 13.2, 3 TDs). A&M is expected to rely more on underclassmen Evan Stewart, Yulkeith Brown, Chris Marshall and Moose Muhammad III who have a combined 33 receptions for 448 yards with six touchdowns. A&M also might throw more to its five tight ends.

Smith also returned punts, with 62 in his career for 551 yards (8.9) with a TD. Muhammad is the only other player on the roster having returned punts. He had seven last year for 61 yards.

