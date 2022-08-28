Texas A&M offense hopes to gain experience from coaches in new roles

When the Texas A&M offense trots onto Kyle Field for the first time in the 2022, most of the players should be familiar to the 12th Man save a position or two.

But it’s the work behind the scenes that has seen the deck shuffled by head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Over the summer, Fisher resigned three offensive coaches in what he said was an effort to streamline the responsibilities of his staff. Former wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig moved over to work with the quarterbacks. Co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has moved from quarterbacks to tight ends, and co-offensive coordinator James Coley has taken on wide receivers from his previous post with the tight ends.

“They’ve all coached at those positions, and they’ve all been good,” Fisher said. “It’s something I thought would help us on our offense and ... our communication and not just on the coaching part. You get into scripting and responsibilities you have in the staff. There’s a ton of things that go into that.”

Craig inherits a group of quarterbacks with the most depth since Fisher and his staff arrived in Aggieland. Battling for the top spot in the position group is third-year returner Haynes King, who earned the starting role last season but was sidelined with a broken leg suffered during the second game. LSU transfer Max Johnson is King’s main competition after two years playing for the Tigers, including 12 games last season. Freshman Conner Weigman appears to be the future of the position for the Aggies.

Craig played quarterback under Fisher while Fisher served as his position coach for Auburn in the mid-1990s. As a coach, Craig worked with the quarterbacks three times prior, once at Tuskegee University and twice in two separate stints at Florida State under Fisher.

“Dameyune played quarterback and coached quarterbacks for me, so he knows exactly how we want it done and has been in the offense a long time,” Fisher said.

The Aggies’ wide receivers have underperformed at times over the last two seasons. The Aggies ranked 11th in the conference in average yards per pass at 6.23 last season, and according to SECStatCat.com, they ranked eighth in explosive pass-play percentage at 10.20%. In 2020, A&M finished 11th in explosive play percentage.

Last season, Coley coached tight end Jaylen Wydermyer to a team-high 515 receiving yards as well as four touchdowns. Coley has experience coaching wide receivers, something he did for one season at Georgia.

“It’s not a big switch,” Coley said. “I mean, tight ends run routes also, and you’re responsible for similar stuff in the run game when you’re displaced. It’s different from last year to this year with regards to just the skill set that you have and what you’re dealing with, but it hasn’t been a big change.”

Coley takes on a young wide receiver corps led by senior Ainias Smith, who finished second on the team in receiving yards last season with 509 and had a team-high six TD catches. Coley has had the first crack at coaching five-star freshman Evan Stewart, who finished spring practice as the Aggies’ offensive MVP and should factor heavily into A&M’s offense from Game 1.

“His speed, when you’re watching it on video or you are watching it live on the field, it’s there,” Coley said. “The DBs feel it. He’s explosive. ... That all helps route runners get open when you can be as explosive as he is.”

Dickey has coached almost every position on the offensive side of the ball during his 38 years of coaching. Twice before he coached tight ends, including his first true assistant role at Memphis in 1986 and at LSU from 1991-93.

While mostly unproven, tight end is one of the deepest positions on the Aggie roster after signing three in the 2022 class. Senior Max Write and sophomore Blake Smith return as the top two options with experience in the system. Freshmen Jake Johnson, brother of quarterback Max Johnson, Donovan Green and Theo Melin Ohrstrom of Sweden all will be battling for playing time.

“Our room is very talented,” Dickey said. “We’re very inexperienced though, and that’s kind of what our team is about. We’ve got lots of talent, one of the more talked about teams I’ve been around, but we do lack a lot of experience, and I think that’s going to be a part of a lot of your bigger programs.”

Both Coley and Dickey are involved in scripting the offense for each game with Fisher, and the head coach said his assistants’ new roles will help with this process.

“[Our roles are] just input with the head coach, the final touches and preparation during the week, organization ... making sure that Coach Fisher’s thoughts get down and get repped vs. the right looks and making sure whatever needs to be messaged to the rest of the guys that we’re the voices for that group,” Coley said.

The Aggies also added former Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio as offensive line coach. A&M returns a portion of its starting line from last year but must fill the shoes of All-American Kenyon Green, who left for the NFL after last season.

“We can rank as high as we want to go,” offensive lineman Layden Robinson said at SEC Media Days. “I feel like this offensive line has a lot to prove. We’re very excited. A lot of people might count us out because we’re a young group, but I say no to that. We’ve got a lot of guys that are hungry, especially for the freshman that just came in.”

While many of the players A&M is counting on in 2022 may not be very experienced heading into the season, Fisher is leaning on the experience of his coaching staff in new roles to bring them along.

“They’ve all done it before,” Fisher said. “Everyone of them has coached those positions before in the dynamic of how we want to do things and how we want to go.”