Texas A&M OC Darrell Dickey relieved of duties

Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties, the school announced Monday.

Dickey had been on staff at Texas A&M since head coach Jimbo Fisher was hired following the 2017 season.

A&M will owe Dickey his remaining base salary of $850,000 with his contract running through the 2023 season, according to The Athletic's Sam Khan.

The Aggies struggled on offense all season. A&M is 94th in the nation in total offense, averaging 360.9 yards per game. The Aggies averaged just 22.8 points per game, which ranked 101st nationally.

Injuries marred A&M's offense, though. Quarterback Haynes King was benched in favor of Max Johnson, who was lost for the season due to a hand injury he suffered against Mississippi State on Oct. 1. King was injured two weeks later at South Carolina, which paved the way for true freshman Conner Weigman taking over under center.

Senior standout wide receiver Ainias Smith was lost for the season with a leg injury he sustained against Arkansas on Sept. 24. The Aggies also lost three starting offensive linemen -- Bryce Foster, Jordan Moko and Aki Ogunbiyi -- along the way. Among other injuries, running back Devon Achane missed two games late in the season due to a foot injury.

Dickey was moved to tight ends prior to the start of this season after coaching quarterbacks for his first four years with the Aggies. After holding the title of offensive coordinator by himself for four years, Dickey shared the role this season with wide receivers coach James Coley .

Throughout Dickey's tenure, Fisher called plays while Dickey, and then Coley, organized weekly plans with input from Fisher, Coley said in August.