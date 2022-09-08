 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M now selling customized football jerseys online

Texas A&M is selling football jerseys with current Aggies’ names and numbers on them through 12thManShop.com online. Players who opt into the program will be compensated for their jersey sales through A&M’s name, image and likeness jersey program that will include other sports in the future.

