Texas A&M needs to get better quickly

Aggie football fans who circled the game at Alabama on Oct. 8 might need an eraser, because by then the season could be over for all intents and purposes.

A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday was a kick in the gut to a program with College Football Playoff aspirations. Had it won, the top-five ranked Aggies would be playing Miami this week in prime time after a day of basking in the national spotlight with ESPN’s College GameDay in town. But instead of showing off Aggie Park and everything great happening at A&M, the Aggies’ unexpected fall was lumped into the weekend’s failures – Scott Frost’s ousting at Nebraska and Notre Dame’s demise.

A&M’s inexplicable loss is the kind that’s held back the program for more than two decades. It seemingly was a thing of the past under Jimbo Fisher, until raising its ugly head. A&M was schooled by a Sun Belt team that ran 82 plays without a turnover. The Mountaineers, 16.5-point underdogs on the road, made themselves comfortable in front of 92,664 frustrated fans. App State played like the home team, holding the ball for 41 minutes, 29 seconds. A&M could muster only 186 yards on 38 plays, converting but 2 of 8 third downs, which was most puzzling.

A week ago, an average North Carolina team had 567 yards in a 63-61 victory over App State. The Tar Heels completed 24 of 36 passes for 352 yards and rushed for 230 yards on 35 carries. North Carolina also was 9 of 14 on third downs. The Tar Heels scored on nine of 13 possessions and one of them was a kneel-down. Teams often show great improvement from opening week to the second game, so maybe App State’s defense improved. But what happened to A&M’s offense?

The Aggies started slowly in last week’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State. That looks even worse after the Bearkats lost at home Saturday to Northern Arizona 10-3. The Big Sky Lumberjacks were 5-6 last year and opened their season with a 40-3 loss at Arizona State, which the Pac-12 media picked to finish 10th in the 12-team league.

What you get by connecting the dots is A&M couldn’t dominate an average Football Championship Subdivision team and lost to a Sun Belt team. That’s unacceptable, considering A&M played both games at home. The nation’s sixth-ranked team should beat the Sun Belt’s best by at least 17 points. A&M obviously is not that, nor the 16th-ranked and it might not be the 26th-ranked team.

The loss could become Fisher’s Waterloo. Former A&M coach Mike Sherman really never recovered from the 18-14 loss in his debut to Arkansas State, another Sun Belt team. Sherman had all those second-half meltdowns in 2011, but the loss to Arkansas State never went away. Dennis Franchione’s legacy is saddled with the 77-0 loss to Oklahoma and Kevin Sumlin will most be remembered for blowing a 34-point lead against UCLA, though he had other shortcomings.

Fisher doesn’t put this loss behind until he wins the SEC West or makes the CFP. This loss is devastating because Fisher said the program was in its best shape heading into this season. Losing to App State is a huge step back.

Fisher and A&M will have plenty of chances to turn things around starting with a stretch of four games against 13th-ranked Miami, 10th-ranked Arkansas, Mississippi State and second-ranked Alabama. If A&M wins all those games, it’ll be a heavy favorite to win the SEC West. But after Saturday’s loss, the Aggies probably will be underdogs in three of those games. This season has gone from promising to precarious.

The first thing Fisher has to do is fix the offense. The unit got a pass last year because of injuries, but won’t this year. A healthy Haynes King won the starting quarterback job for a second straight year beating out LSU junior transfer Max Johnson and freshman Conner Weigman, a five-star recruit. A&M has quality depth at wide receiver and the offensive line, but the Aggies rank 100th in scoring (22.5 points per game), 101st in total offense (341.5 yards per game) and 114th in rushing (99.5 ypg). A&M starts only one senior on offense, which bodes well for the future, but the Aggies need to win games now. A&M salvaged last season by beating top-ranked Alabama, ending an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. A&M can’t afford to head into Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8 with two or three losses expecting to pull off another upset, which doesn’t seem possible with what we’ve seen in eight quarters.

And if the weekend wasn’t enough of a letdown for the Aggies, College GameDay will be at Appalachian State this weekend.

A&M fell to 24th in the AP Top 25 poll and 22nd in the USA Today/coaches poll.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.